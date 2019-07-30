$-0.10 EPS Expected for iCAD, Inc. (ICAD); Rudolph Technologies Has 1.07 Sentiment

Analysts expect iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) to report $-0.10 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $-0.06 EPS. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, iCAD, Inc.’s analysts see 42.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.56. About 18,054 shares traded. iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) has risen 56.63% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ICAD News: 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SECOND ADVANCE LOAN FROM AUGUST 7, 2021 TO MARCH 1, 2022; 14/05/2018 – ICAD 1Q Rev $6.31M; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDED DATE TO DRAW SECOND ADVANCE UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 30, 2018 TO JUNE 30, 2019; 19/04/2018 – iCAD Announces Presentation of Positive Clinical Data on Xoft System for Treatment of Early-Stage Breast Cancer and Gynecological Cancers at ESTRO 37; 19/04/2018 – iCAD Announces Presentation of Positive Clinical Data on Xoft System for Treatment of Early-Stage Breast Cancer and Gynecologic; 22/03/2018 – ICAD 4Q Rev $7.9M; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – ON MARCH 22, CO EXECUTED FIRST LOAN MODIFICATION AGREEMENT TO ITS AUG 7, 2017 LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ iCAD Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICAD); 22/03/2018 ICAD 4Q Loss/Shr 26c; 14/05/2018 – ICAD 1Q Loss/Shr 20c

Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 72 funds started new or increased holdings, while 67 sold and reduced their holdings in Rudolph Technologies Inc. The funds in our database reported: 28.37 million shares, down from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Rudolph Technologies Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 54 Increased: 52 New Position: 20.

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.3. About 38,790 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (RTEC) has declined 23.65% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 22/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference May 23; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Rev $73.1M; 03/05/2018 – RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES INC RTEC.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 45c; 03/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 20/04/2018 DJ Rudolph Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTEC)

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company has market cap of $905.29 million. The firm also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing and final manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. It has a 24.17 P/E ratio. In addition, it provides spare parts.

Gagnon Advisors Llc holds 3.52% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. for 270,070 shares. Tanaka Capital Management Inc owns 48,199 shares or 3.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Malaga Cove Capital Llc has 1.76% invested in the company for 125,893 shares. The New York-based Gagnon Securities Llc has invested 1.63% in the stock. Thb Asset Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 377,078 shares.