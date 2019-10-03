$0.10 EPS Expected for Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT); Etrade Capital Management Decreased By $409,790 Its Target (TGT) Stake

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 29.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 4,765 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The Etrade Capital Management Llc holds 11,637 shares with $1.01 million value, down from 16,402 last quarter. Target Corp now has $53.84B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $105.37. About 1.40 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target: Wage Increase Part of Previously Announced Plan to Boost to $15 by End of 2020; 15/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore; 19/04/2018 – Target leads the way as U.S. corporations look to go big on solar; 24/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Partnership With Noreen Taylor, CEO of Donore by The Organic Face; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr. President, Target Sourcing Services; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – RAISING STARTING WAGE TO $12 AN HOUR THIS SPRING – CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – Officer McNamara Disposes 411 Of Target Corp; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Tucson and Albuquerque

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Freshpet, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 33.40 million shares or 8.70% more from 30.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock has 0% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Nomura Asset Management Limited holds 0.03% or 71,200 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 5,189 shares. Loomis Sayles Lp reported 0.08% stake. Point72 Asset Mngmt L P has 6,764 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0.01% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd has 0% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 25,205 shares. Spark Inv Management Lc owns 0.38% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 119,300 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com reported 48,455 shares stake. Harvest Cap Strategies Ltd Com owns 25,000 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. 644,754 were accumulated by State Street. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 315,141 shares stake. Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Cortina Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.41% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) or 146,467 shares.

Freshpet, Inc. manufactures and markets natural fresh, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. It sells its products under the Freshpet brand, as well as under the Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 9 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Target has $13000 highest and $6700 lowest target. $113.22's average target is 7.45% above currents $105.37 stock price. Target had 18 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has "Buy" rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with "Overweight" rating and $12000 target in Thursday, August 22 report. The firm has "Equal-Weight" rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 22. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned "Neutral" rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 23. The rating was maintained by UBS with "Neutral" on Thursday, May 23. The firm has "Buy" rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, August 22. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of TGT in report on Monday, May 20 to "Equal-Weight" rating. The firm earned "Overweight" rating on Monday, April 29 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has "Neutral" rating given on Thursday, August 22 by UBS. Citigroup upgraded the stock to "Buy" rating in Thursday, August 22 report.

