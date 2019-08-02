$-0.10 EPS Expected for Foresight Energy LP (FELP); Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (CCO) Sentiment Is 1.38

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 40 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 29 sold and reduced equity positions in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 31.87 million shares, down from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 19 Increased: 31 New Position: 9.

Analysts expect Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP) to report $-0.10 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 44.44% from last quarter’s $-0.18 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Foresight Energy LP’s analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.0002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4398. About 38,071 shares traded. Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP) has declined 88.17% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 88.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FELP News: 20/04/2018 – Foresight Solar Fund Buys Five U.K. Solar Parks for GBP36.6 Mln; 08/05/2018 – Foresight Energy 1Q EBITDA $65M; 13/04/2018 – FORESIGHT ENERGY-PLEADINGS SEEK COURT JUDGMENT THAT SEPT 10, 2009 COAL MINING LEASE & SUBLEASE DEAL BETWEEN HILLSBORO, WPP HAS TERMINATED BY ITS OWN TERMS; 08/05/2018 – FORESIGHT ENERGY LP – FORESIGHT EXPECTS TO GENERATE ADJUSTED EBITDA IN A RANGE OF $280 TO $310 MLN FOR 2018; 07/03/2018 – Foresight Energy 4Q Rev $284.6M; 07/03/2018 – FORESIGHT ENERGY LP – TOTAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE ESTIMATED TO BE BETWEEN $70 AND $80 MLN; 07/03/2018 – FORESIGHT SEES EUROPE AS ITS LARGEST 2018 EXPORT MARKET; 07/03/2018 – FORESIGHT ENERGY 4Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Foresight Energy LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FELP); 29/03/2018 – REG-Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc : Half-year Report

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $64.16 million. As of March 17, 2017, the firm owned four underground mining complexes, including Williamson, Sugar Camp, Hillsboro, and Macoupin, as well as four longwall systems, and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River. It currently has negative earnings. It controls approximately 2 billion tons of coal reserves in the Illinois Basin.

Angelo Gordon & Co. L.P. holds 1.87% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. for 3.73 million shares. Ares Management Llc owns 2.25 million shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Abrams Capital Management L.P. has 0.5% invested in the company for 3.35 million shares. The Illinois-based Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc has invested 0.43% in the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.78 million shares.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. It operates in two divisions, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising (International). It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers advertising services through billboards comprising bulletins and posters; street furniture displays, including advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; and other out-of-home advertising displays, such as wallscapes and spectaculars, as well as mall displays and other small displays.