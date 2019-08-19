$0.10 EPS Expected for Evolution Petroleum (EPM); Ceco Environmental (CECE) SI Increased By 7.94%

Ceco Environmental Corp (NASDAQ:CECE) had an increase of 7.94% in short interest. CECE’s SI was 1.12 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.94% from 1.04 million shares previously. With 137,700 avg volume, 8 days are for Ceco Environmental Corp (NASDAQ:CECE)’s short sellers to cover CECE’s short positions. The SI to Ceco Environmental Corp’s float is 3.74%. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 91,141 shares traded. CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has risen 40.49% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CECE News: 09/05/2018 – CECO Environmental Short-Interest Ratio Rises 23% to 15 Days; 10/05/2018 – Ceco Environmental 1Q EPS 17c; 21/04/2018 – DJ CECO Environmental Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECE); 16/04/2018 – In Celebration of Earth Day Week, CECO Environmental Releases the First in a Series of Blogs about the Opportunities to Improve; 08/03/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $168.9 MLN AS COMPARED WITH $197.0 MLN ON DECEMBER 31, 2016; 08/03/2018 Ceco Environmental 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 02/04/2018 – CECO Environmental Announces the Sale of Strobic; 10/05/2018 – Ceco Environmental 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 08/03/2018 – Ceco Environmental 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 15/05/2018 – WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL ADDED WTTR, CECE IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts expect Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) to report $0.10 EPS on September, 6.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 28.57% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. EPM’s profit would be $3.32 million giving it 14.48 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s analysts see 42.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.79. About shares traded. Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) has declined 42.99% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EPM News: 19/04/2018 DJ Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPM); 01/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 10; 09/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – ENDURO ROYALTY TRUST – ENDURO RESOURCE PARTNERS INFORMED TRUSTEE IT ENTERED INTO STALKING HORSE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP; 09/05/2018 – EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP EPM.A QUARTERLY SHR $0.09

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold CECO Environmental Corp. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 22.49 million shares or 0.79% more from 22.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Css Limited Liability Company Il has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,166 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Jpmorgan Chase holds 47,157 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp invested 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Bard Associates owns 11,725 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clean Yield Group has 0.01% invested in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Finemark Commercial Bank And accumulated 11,957 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) for 81,306 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) for 110,401 shares. Northern Trust owns 346,261 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 17,063 shares. Barclays Public Limited invested 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE).

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $247.49 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.

Among 5 analysts covering Ceco Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ceco Environmental has $10 highest and $9 lowest target. $9.70’s average target is 37.98% above currents $7.03 stock price. Ceco Environmental had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Maxim Group. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was initiated by FBR Capital. Needham maintained CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) on Friday, August 9 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Tuesday, February 26. Roth Capital upgraded the shares of CECE in report on Tuesday, June 11 to “Buy” rating.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $78,570 activity. Sadlowski Dennis had bought 2,000 shares worth $14,000 on Thursday, August 15. The insider Liner David B bought 5,000 shares worth $35,650.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of natural gas and crude oil, onshore in the United States. The company has market cap of $192.15 million. The companyÂ’s principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana. It has a 11.58 P/E ratio. The Company’s Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.