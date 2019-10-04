$0.10 EPS Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY); 1 Analysts Covering Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW)

Among 2 analysts covering Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Arrow Global Group has GBX 534 highest and GBX 240 lowest target. GBX 290’s average target is 35.77% above currents GBX 213.6 stock price. Arrow Global Group had 20 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, May 13, the company rating was maintained by Shore Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Jefferies. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, August 15. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 340 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. See Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) latest ratings:

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management software firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.90 billion. The firm offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It has a 401.79 P/E ratio. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics.

Among 4 analysts covering Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ceridian HCM Holding has $6500 highest and $5200 lowest target. $61.75’s average target is 28.06% above currents $48.22 stock price. Ceridian HCM Holding had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 19 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 31.

Arrow Global Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in debt purchase and management business in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company has market cap of 377.77 million GBP. The firm identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted loan portfolios consisting of consumer and SME accounts from financial institutions, such as banks and credit card companies, as well as retail chains, student loans, motor credit, telecommunication firms, and utility companies. It has a 8.72 P/E ratio. It also provides asset management services.

