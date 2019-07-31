$-0.10 EPS Expected for Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI); Capital International Has Increased Its Integra Lifesciences Holding (IART) Stake

Analysts expect Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) to report $-0.10 EPS on August, 1 after the close.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 300.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Boingo Wireless, Inc.’s analysts see -16.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.57% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $15.25. About 540,251 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has risen 6.70% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI); 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless

Capital International Inc increased Integra Lifesciences Holding (IART) stake by 14.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Inc acquired 5,600 shares as Integra Lifesciences Holding (IART)’s stock declined 0.62%. The Capital International Inc holds 42,950 shares with $2.39M value, up from 37,350 last quarter. Integra Lifesciences Holding now has $5.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $64.59. About 366,777 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has declined 20.92% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 30/05/2018 – Cristie Data Improves Storage Performance for Integra Schools; 09/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING REVOLVING BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES BOOSTS FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – MITEL REPORTS PACT TO SELL DETEWE TO GERMAN ICT SYSTEMS INTEGRA; 23/05/2018 – RE/MAX INTEGRA Joins Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Integra LifeSciences Corp.- TCC-EZ, Total Contact Cast System, Model No. TCC2-4051; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA REPORTS AMENDMENT & EXTENSION OF CREDIT TO MAY 3, 2023; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.42, EST. $2.33; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES 1Q REV. $357.1M, EST. $349.2M; 26/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP IART.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55

More notable recent Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Akoustis Announces Design Lock and Pre-Production of 5.6 GHz WiFi BAW Filter Product – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nokia adds new products and features to whole-home WiFi portfolio to enhance consumer experience – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Oppenheimer’s 22nd Annual Technology, Internet and Communications Conference – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Frontier Communications (FTR) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NETGEAR (NTGR) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boingo Wireless Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Oppenheimer. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Buy”.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $2.08 million activity. Hagan David sold $736,350 worth of stock. 5,000 shares were sold by Hovenier Peter, worth $119,750 on Friday, February 1.

Boingo Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. The company has market cap of $670.77 million. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems , Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Internet protocol television services for military servicemen and women living in the barracks of the United States army, air force, and military bases; and enables individuals to purchase Internet access at its managed and operated hotspots and select partner locations through month-to-month subscription and single-use access plans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold Boingo Wireless, Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Company Mn stated it has 104,312 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). 556,312 were accumulated by Wellington Mgmt Llp. Etrade Cap Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Federated Investors Pa reported 397 shares. Affinity Advisors Limited Com reported 14,065 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 439 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 190,006 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 300,019 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 53,279 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 28,000 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 54,020 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0.02% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) or 6.31M shares. White Pine Cap Limited Liability invested in 122,360 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Nordea Inv Mngmt, Sweden-based fund reported 171,658 shares.

Capital International Inc decreased Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) stake by 2,110 shares to 12,340 valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aes Corp (The) (NYSE:AES) stake by 165,600 shares and now owns 96,419 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was reduced too.

More notable recent Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Integra LifeSciences Acquires Arkis Biosciences Inc. Nasdaq:IART – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IART vs. ABMD: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Integra Lifesciences’ (IART) Earnings Top Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Integra LifeSciences (IART) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold IART shares while 70 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 69.24 million shares or 2.35% less from 70.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Group has invested 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Captrust Financial Advsr has 0% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Credit Suisse Ag reported 61,061 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 50,796 shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Research Inc has 0% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 8,078 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Com owns 81,791 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 12 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd reported 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Invesco Ltd owns 1.21M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mgmt invested in 100,016 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank stated it has 0.02% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 6,500 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) or 81,441 shares. Proshare Advsrs Llc holds 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) or 8,690 shares.