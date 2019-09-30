$0.10 EPS Expected for Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS); Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to report $0.10 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 150.00% from last quarter’s $0.04 EPS. ATUS’s profit would be $83.49 million giving it 71.70 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Altice USA, Inc.’s analysts see -23.08% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.68. About 2.59 million shares traded. Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) has risen 57.86% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ATUS News: 29/05/2018 – Portugal antitrust body rejects Altice remedies in Media Capital deal; 17/05/2018 – ALTICE EUROPE UPDATES FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE TO REFLECT ADOPTION OF NEW IFRS 15 ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 29/05/2018 – Altice Trades 1.3% Lower After Portuguese Antitrust Ruling; 12/03/2018 – ALTICE NV: ALTICE IN EXCLUSIVITY FOR SALE OF INTL WHOLESALE; 11/05/2018 – Altice USA To Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 15/03/2018 – ALTICE EUROPE 2017 STANDALONE ADJUSTED EBITDA 5.79 BLN EUROS, BROADLY FLAT VS YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – Altice 4Q Adjusted Ebitda Rises; 25/04/2018 – Altice mobile phone towers: Digital Bridge joins fray; 23/03/2018 – ALTICE’S FRENCH UNIT TURNED AROUND AT THE START OF 2018, COMMERCIAL PERFORMANCE IS REASSURING-ALTICE FRANCE CEO; 12/03/2018 – ALTICE NV ATCA.AS – ALTICE ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVITY FOR SALE OF ITS INTERNATIONAL WHOLESALE VOICE CARRIER BUSINESS

Among 4 analysts covering Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Mallinckrodt has $1500 highest and $500 lowest target. $9.25’s average target is 283.82% above currents $2.41 stock price. Mallinckrodt had 8 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, May 22 by Jefferies. The rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray on Friday, May 31 to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Monday, September 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, August 28. See Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) latest ratings:

09/09/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $20.0000 New Target: $8.0000 Maintain

05/09/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

28/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $7.0000 New Target: $5.0000 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $11.0000 Initiates Coverage On

31/05/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $39.0000 New Target: $9.0000 Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $25.0000 New Target: $15.0000 Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Among 7 analysts covering Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Altice USA has $4200 highest and $3000 lowest target. $33.86’s average target is 18.06% above currents $28.68 stock price. Altice USA had 11 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. As per Thursday, September 19, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Nomura. On Thursday, September 19 the stock rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, August 23. TD Securities downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, September 19 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 11 by Nomura.

Cablevision Systems Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CSC Holdings, LLC, owns and operates cable systems and owns companies that provide regional news, local programming, and advertising sales services for the cable television industry and Ethernet data, Internet, voice and video transport, and managed services to the business market. The company has market cap of $23.95 billion. The firm was founded in 1997 and is based in Bethpage, New York. It has a 65.63 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold Mallinckrodt plc shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 92.56 million shares or 3.70% more from 89.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd accumulated 658,500 shares. Kepos L P stated it has 0.03% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 12,771 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cap Fund Management has invested 0.03% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Hap Trading Limited Co owns 162,144 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 57,274 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 3,845 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eqis Mngmt has 0.13% invested in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). 384,810 were reported by Maverick Limited. Arizona State Retirement invested 0.01% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Ameritas Invest Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Systematic Fincl Mgmt Lp has invested 0.03% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 44,617 shares.

The stock increased 7.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.41. About 7.45M shares traded. Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) has declined 71.18% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MNK News: 22/05/2018 – AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: Community, Mallinckrodt, Windstream; 04/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt Names Paul R. Carter, Anne C. Whitaker to Its Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale of RECOTHROM(R) and PREVELEAK(R) to Baxter; 20/04/2018 – STRS Ohio Exits Position in Mallinckrodt; 15/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 04/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt Names Paul R. Carter, Anne C. Whitaker to its Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Investors Ready for Any Good News as Rout Deepens; 04/04/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC – PAUL R. CARTER & ANNE C. WHITAKER WILL JOIN MALLINCKRODT BOARD PENDING SHAREHOLDER VOTE AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN MAY, 2018; 15/03/2018 Mallinckrodt Recognized as Manufacturing Leadership Awards 2018 Winner; 08/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 50c

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $64,708 activity. $48,383 worth of Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) was bought by Reasons Bryan M. on Friday, June 7. 1,000 shares were bought by Trudeau Mark, worth $16,325 on Thursday, May 9.

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, makes, markets, and distributes branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $202.46 million. The companyÂ’s Specialty Brands segment markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases, including the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and hemostasis products, and central nervous system drugs. It currently has negative earnings. This segment offers Acthar, an injectable drug for various indications, such as neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, and pulmonology; Ofirmev, an intravenous formulation of acetaminophen for pain management; Inomax for inhalation; Therakos, an immunotherapy treatment platform; and Exalgo, a form of hydromorphone.