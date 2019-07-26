$-0.10 EPS Expected for AAC Holdings, Inc. (AAC); Bridgepoint Education (BPI) Shorts Raised By 25.75%

Analysts expect AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC) to report $-0.10 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 211.11% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. After having $-0.79 EPS previously, AAC Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -87.34% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.0349 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9851. About 58,697 shares traded. AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC) has declined 85.50% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 89.93% the S&P500. Some Historical AAC News: 02/05/2018 – AAC Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS 75c-Adj EPS 80c; 16/04/2018 – Las Vegas Music Therapist Receives First-Time Honor from ACMs; 02/05/2018 – AAC Holdings 1Q Rev $78.5M; 02/05/2018 – AAC Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 10/04/2018 – American Addiction Centers’ Donation to MusiCares Provides Free Treatment to Musicians; 29/03/2018 – Townsend Tees Up for the Community; 02/05/2018 – AAC Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $325M-$340M; 08/05/2018 – American Addiction Centers 1st to Implement Al Technology to Improve Patient Safety During Detox; 02/05/2018 – AAC Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 04/04/2018 – Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Announce a Proposed Settlement of a Class Action Lawsuit Involving Purch

Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) had an increase of 25.75% in short interest. BPI's SI was 628,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 25.75% from 499,500 shares previously. With 134,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI)'s short sellers to cover BPI's short positions. The SI to Bridgepoint Education Inc's float is 2.94%. It closed at $6.39 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

AAC Holdings, Inc. provides inpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction in the United States. The company has market cap of $24.93 million. The Company’s therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention services. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 12 residential substance abuse treatment facilities, 18 standalone outpatient centers, and 202 sober living beds.

More notable recent AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AAC Holdings, Inc. – Yahoo Finance" on July 02, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold AAC Holdings, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 11.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 11.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 10,112 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC). Amer owns 8,396 shares. Meeder Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC) for 727 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 20,147 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 18,715 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 774,579 are owned by Blackrock. Massmutual Communications Fsb Adv holds 0% in AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC) or 3,486 shares. State Street Corp holds 207,578 shares. Alliancebernstein L P has 15,700 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 114,670 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC). Raymond James invested in 15,380 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Services Advsr owns 0% invested in AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC) for 125,729 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 13,863 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering BridgePoint Edu (NYSE:BPI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. BridgePoint Edu had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barrington given on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Piper Jaffray.

Bridgepoint Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services. The company has market cap of $. The Company’s academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its programs primarily through online; and at its campuses.