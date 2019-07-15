$0.09 EPS Expected for Twitter, Inc. (TWTR); Ecopetrol S.A. American Depositary Shares (EC) SI Decreased By 3.81%

Ecopetrol S.A. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:EC) had a decrease of 3.81% in short interest. EC’s SI was 11.18 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.81% from 11.62M shares previously. With 736,000 avg volume, 15 days are for Ecopetrol S.A. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:EC)’s short sellers to cover EC’s short positions. The SI to Ecopetrol S.A. American Depositary Shares’s float is 4.78%. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.13. About 250,705 shares traded. Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has declined 19.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.29% the S&P500. Some Historical EC News: 09/04/2018 – Ecopetrol S.A. reports liquidation of one of its subsidiaries; 16/05/2018 – Ecopetrol, Talisman Energy to open 19 new wells at Colombian oilfield; 03/05/2018 – ECOPETROL 1Q NET INCOME COP2.62T; 24/04/2018 – ECOPETROL TO HAVE MORE SOLID FINANCES W/HIGHER OIL PRICES: CEO; 24/04/2018 – CARDENAS: ECOPETROL TO INCREASE INVESTMENTS BY 88% Y/Y IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – Colombia’s Ecopetrol to pre-pay $350 mln in bonds; 04/05/2018 – ECOPETROL WANTS RESERVE LIFE ABOVE 8 YRS IN MID- TO LONG-TERM; 04/05/2018 – ECOPETROL `COMFORTABLE’ WITH GOVT HOLDING 88.5% STAKE: CEO; 05/03/2018 CERAWEEK- COLOMBIA’S ECOPETROL ECO.CN TO START PILOT PROJECT TO EXPLORE UNCONVENTIONAL OIL, GAS RESERVES -CEO; 09/05/2018 – Candriam Adds Ecopetrol, Exits SQM, Cuts Baidu: 13F

Analysts expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report $0.09 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. TWTR’s profit would be $69.18 million giving it 106.92 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, Twitter, Inc.’s analysts see -40.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $38.49. About 5.24 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 12/04/2018 – Uganda plans tax on social media use from July, rights activists cry foul; 22/03/2018 – New Twitter followers should sign-up on the website for our contrarian “Strong Sell” research; now is time to play defense. We have the strongest pipeline of short ideas ever; 21/03/2018 – Germany summons Facebook over user data safety concerns -report; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Melania Trump initiative targets cyber-bullying; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – House votes to ease Dodd-Frank rules; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Giuliani bombshell could worsen Trump legal woes; 01/05/2018 – TWTR: $TWTR Ballmer all out – ! $TWTR; 14/03/2018 – This week, CNBC reported that Twitter is working on a camera-first feature that could threaten Snap, and Twitter chief financial officer Ned Segal told CNBC that Twitter was creating a subscription product for businesses

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil company. The company has market cap of $39.33 billion. It operates through three divisions: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It has a 8.94 P/E ratio. The firm produces crude gas and oil; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping, or compression of hydrocarbons.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold Ecopetrol S.A. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 54.88 million shares or 7.60% less from 59.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 700 shares. Navellier And Assocs Inc stated it has 270,910 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Cibc World stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). Pnc Fincl Services Grp Incorporated has 6,768 shares. Ftb Advsr accumulated 320 shares. 11,870 were reported by Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Deprince Race Zollo holds 0.14% or 244,345 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset owns 45,824 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 357,560 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 541,097 shares. Principal Fincl Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) for 206,009 shares. Amp Investors Ltd reported 41,217 shares. 238,703 are owned by Boston Ptnrs. 60,245 are held by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Mackenzie Fincl Corp accumulated 86,900 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold Twitter, Inc. shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 177,307 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny accumulated 109,627 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital holds 0.02% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) or 6,959 shares. Atwood Palmer accumulated 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Carroll Financial Assocs owns 504 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 273,490 shares. Us Bancshares De reported 0% stake. Natl Pension invested in 0.11% or 841,718 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 759,751 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cibc World Markets holds 0.06% or 363,785 shares. California-based California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Fukoku Mutual Life Company has invested 0.02% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.07% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). B Riley Wealth accumulated 14,807 shares. Mackenzie Financial owns 107,421 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Twitter, Inc. operates as a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company has market cap of $29.59 billion. The firm offers various services and products, including Twitter that allows users to create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It has a 22.3 P/E ratio. It also provides promoted services and products, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

