$-0.09 EPS Expected for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS); Cypress Energy Partners LP (CELP)’s Sentiment Is 1.5

Cypress Energy Partners LP (CELP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.50, from 3 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 6 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 4 trimmed and sold equity positions in Cypress Energy Partners LP. The investment managers in our database reported: 162,814 shares, up from 142,370 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cypress Energy Partners LP in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) to report $-0.09 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.18 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.012 during the last trading session, reaching $0.678. About 182,325 shares traded. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) has declined 61.78% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SNSS News: 08/05/2018 – Sunesis Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 13/03/2018 – Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Announces Cancellation of Presentation and Webcast at Cowen & Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference; 05/03/2018 BOXER CAPITAL, LLC REPORTS 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC AS OF FEBRUARY 21, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Sunesis Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 21c; 27/03/2018 – BSI Financial Services Selects Sunesis for Vendor Management Efforts; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL ARQ 531 should also start getting more credit in next-gen BTKi race, esp after recent setback of $SNSS Initial Phase 1a data at #AACR18; 01/05/2018 – Sunesis Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 8th to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Recent; 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE COMMENTS ON SUNESIS CAPITAL RESEARCH REPORT; 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE CALLS SUNESIS REPORT ‘ERRONEOUS’; 08/03/2018 – SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.21

The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.9. About 22,723 shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. (CELP) has risen 0.70% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.70% the S&P500. Some Historical CELP News: 10/05/2018 – Cypress Energy Partners 1Q Rev $64.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cypress Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CELP); 22/03/2018 – Cypress Energy Partners 4Q EPS 0c; 10/05/2018 – CYPRESS ENERGY PARTNERS LP CELP.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON LIMITED PARTNER UNIT (BASIC AND DILUTED) OF $0.06; 29/05/2018 – Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. Closes Convertible Preferred Unit Placement and Credit Facility Renewal; 10/05/2018 – Cypress Energy Partners 1Q EPS 6c; 22/03/2018 Cypress Energy Partners 4Q Rev $69.4M; 22/03/2018 – CYPRESS ENERGY PARTNERS LP- QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.25

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and environmental services in North America. The company has market cap of $105.70 million. It operates in three divisions: Pipeline Inspection Services , Integrity Services (IS), and Water and Environmental Services (W&ES). It has a 11.35 P/E ratio. The PIS segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines, oil and natural gas gathering systems, pump and compressor stations, storage facilities and terminals, and gas distribution systems.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. for 15,499 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 3,243 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in the company for 13,100 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in the stock. Northern Trust Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 19,716 shares.

