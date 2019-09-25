$0.09 EPS Expected for Southwestern Energy Company (SWN); Omnicell Has 1.54 Sentiment

Omnicell Inc (OMCL) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 145 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 94 decreased and sold equity positions in Omnicell Inc. The funds in our database reported: 38.78 million shares, up from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Omnicell Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 69 Increased: 105 New Position: 40.

Analysts expect Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) to report $0.09 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 64.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. SWN’s profit would be $48.73M giving it 5.60 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, Southwestern Energy Company’s analysts see 12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $2.015. About 411,943 shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 15/05/2018 – Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Buys 1% of Southwestern Energy; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southwestern Energy Co. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Southwestern Energy’s Cfr To Ba2; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Southwestern Energy To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 25C; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy

Omnicell, Inc. provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.06 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It has a 64.46 P/E ratio. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Savvy Mobile Medication Workstation, which provides a platform for hospital information systems.

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc holds 4.75% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. for 48,428 shares. First Light Asset Management Llc owns 331,462 shares or 3.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 3.39% invested in the company for 1.58 million shares. The New York-based Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has invested 3.16% in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 177,222 shares.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.24 million for 35.96 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.82% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $73.35. About 1,486 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $240,638 activity. $47,500 worth of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) was bought by Bott Julian Mark. On Friday, August 23 the insider Kurtz Richard Jason bought $2,138. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $191,000 was made by Way William J on Friday, August 9.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. It operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. It has a 1.11 P/E ratio. The firm focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas.