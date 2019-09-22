$0.09 EPS Expected for Southwestern Energy Company (SWN); Emagin Has 0.83 Sentiment

Emagin Corp (EMAN) investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 5 funds opened new or increased positions, while 6 reduced and sold stock positions in Emagin Corp. The funds in our database now own: 9.08 million shares, up from 8.21 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Emagin Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 1 New Position: 4.

Analysts expect Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) to report $0.09 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 64.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. SWN’s profit would be $48.70 million giving it 5.81 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, Southwestern Energy Company’s analysts see 12.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.09. About 18.54M shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – $3.5 BLN CREDIT AGREEMENT MATURES ON APRIL 26, 2023; 30/05/2018 – ETP seeks U.S. approval to start Rover natgas pipe by May 31; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1.2% Position in Southwestern Energy; 14/03/2018 West Virginia orders ETP to stop some work on Rover natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 226 BCFE; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southwestern Energy Co. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Increasing Production; 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9

Sabby Management Llc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in eMagin Corporation for 861,903 shares. Awm Investment Company Inc. owns 4.49 million shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Washington Corp has 0.31% invested in the company for 1.36 million shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Services Network Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,585 shares.

More notable recent eMagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “eMagin Corporationâ€‹â€‹ to Present at H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “eMagin Corporation Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call to be Held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “eMagin Corporation to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Expo 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about eMagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “eMagin Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “eMagin Receives Defense Manufacturing Technology Achievement Award – Business Wire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Analysts await eMagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) to report earnings on November, 14. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by eMagin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.008 during the last trading session, reaching $0.42. About 86,660 shares traded or 5.18% up from the average. eMagin Corporation (EMAN) has declined 74.43% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EMAN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ eMagin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMAN); 23/05/2018 – eMagin Corporation to Attend 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Emagin; 28/03/2018 – EMagin 4Q Rev $6.42M; 11/05/2018 – Penn Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Emagin; 10/05/2018 – eMagin 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 28/03/2018 eMagin 4Q Loss/Shr 3c

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, makes, and markets organic light emitting diode on silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. The company has market cap of $20.65 million. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL and OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL; and WF05 prism optic with mounting brackets or combined with OLED micro displays to form an optic-display module. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; immersive head mounted display products; and night vision smartphone camera attachment and goggles.

More notable recent Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why PG&E, Southwestern Energy, and Navistar International Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are in Rally Mode Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Outlook Is Bad News for Natural Gas Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Share Price Is Down 92% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southwestern Energy has $2 highest and $1.9000 lowest target. $1.95’s average target is -6.70% below currents $2.09 stock price. Southwestern Energy had 5 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 14, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $240,638 activity. Way William J bought $191,000 worth of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) on Friday, August 9. $47,500 worth of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) was bought by Bott Julian Mark on Friday, August 9. Kurtz Richard Jason bought $2,138 worth of stock or 1,250 shares.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. It operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. It has a 1.15 P/E ratio. The firm focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold Southwestern Energy Company shares while 90 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 558.10 million shares or 2.44% more from 544.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ellington Management Grp Limited Liability Co owns 49,800 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of holds 0.01% or 257,200 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Metropolitan Life Insur Co has 0.02% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 332,277 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 1.09 million shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). American Int Group invested in 1.39M shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 20,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 1.28M shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 45,421 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The California-based Primecap Com Ca has invested 0.03% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). 15,000 were accumulated by Bridgecreek Inv Management Limited Liability. Da Davidson reported 30,447 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 474,065 shares. Huntington Bancshares accumulated 1,145 shares.