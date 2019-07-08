$-0.09 EPS Expected for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM); Cannell Capital Has Upped I D Systems (IDSY) Position By $1.84 Million

Cannell Capital Llc increased I D Systems Inc (IDSY) stake by 16.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cannell Capital Llc acquired 367,073 shares as I D Systems Inc (IDSY)’s stock declined 21.34%. The Cannell Capital Llc holds 2.65M shares with $15.73 million value, up from 2.28M last quarter. I D Systems Inc now has $103.09M valuation. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.66. About 9,634 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 16.94% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 05/04/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems Showcases Password and Identity Management Solutions at the 2018 HDI Annual Conference; 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ ID Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDSY); 29/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 07/03/2018 Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration

Analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.69 EPS change or 115.00% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. After having $-0.52 EPS previously, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s analysts see -82.69% EPS growth. The stock decreased 7.12% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $5.74. About 834,366 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 54.92% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company has market cap of $285.85 million. The Company’s products include cellulose specialties, such as cellulose acetate and cellulose ethers, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers. It has a 4.51 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commodity products, including commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications, such as baby wipes, cosmetic and personal wipes, industrial wipes, and mattress ticking; and absorbent materials comprising fluff fibers that are used as an absorbent medium in products, such as disposable baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, incontinence pads, convalescent bed pads, industrial towels and wipes, and non-woven fabrics.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.55 million activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $14,725 was made by Formant Christopher on Tuesday, March 19. 19,000 I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) shares with value of $97,835 were bought by WOLFE CHRIS ADAMS. On Thursday, January 17 the insider CANNELL CAPITAL LLC bought $509,555. Frumberg Charles also bought $61,201 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) on Friday, March 15. 8,000 shares were bought by Brodsky Michael, worth $49,437.

Cannell Capital Llc decreased North Amern Constr Group Ltd stake by 380,293 shares to 2.65 million valued at $30.83M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) stake by 305,247 shares and now owns 186,960 shares. Arotech Corp (NASDAQ:ARTX) was reduced too.

