$0.09 EPS Expected for NOW Inc. (DNOW); Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Increased New York Times Co Cl A (NYT) Holding By $3.29 Million

Analysts expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to report $0.09 EPS on August, 2 before the open.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 10.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. DNOW’s profit would be $9.87 million giving it 40.69 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, NOW Inc.’s analysts see -25.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.65. About 249,335 shares traded. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 4.54% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Rev $764M; 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW); 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased New York Times Co Cl A (NYT) stake by 24.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc acquired 102,782 shares as New York Times Co Cl A (NYT)’s stock rose 7.68%. The Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc holds 528,342 shares with $17.36 million value, up from 425,560 last quarter. New York Times Co Cl A now has $5.74B valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $34.55. About 785,227 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 16/04/2018 – PULITZER PRIZE FOR NATIONAL JOURNALISM AWARDED TO NEW YORK TIMES AND WASHINGTON POST; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Startup culture emerges from Greek economy woes; 09/04/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: The FBI raided the office of the President’s longtime attorney and confidant, Michael Cohen, the New York…; 22/05/2018 – Evgeny Freidman, a long-time business partner of President Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, has agreed to cooperate with federal and state prosecutors, The New York Times reported; 26/04/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO – CAPUTO WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PRINT PRODUCTS AND SERVICES GROUP AS CFO; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: New York Times Metro editor resigns after `investigation’; 09/04/2018 – KPAX Missoula News: BREAKING: The FBI raided the office of Michael Cohen, a personal lawyer and confidant of President Donald; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 17C, EST. 16C; 03/05/2018 – NYT SAYS IT’S RETAINING POST-ELECTION DIGITAL SUBSCRIBERS; 24/04/2018 – Jackson faces claims of overprescribing medication and drinking on the job, according to The New York Times

NOW Inc. distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift solutions, power transmission products, production process equipment, pumps, paint and coatings, mill tools, safety supplies, and spare parts, as well as provides application systems and parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. It has a 24.06 P/E ratio. The firm also provides supply chain management solutions that include procurement, inventory and warehouse management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold NOW Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 116.23 million shares or 2.97% less from 119.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management owns 91,333 shares. Bank Of Mellon Corp stated it has 1.19 million shares. Art Advsr Lc owns 19,800 shares. 262,053 were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp. First Interstate Bancorp invested in 180 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 188,461 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) or 22,664 shares. South Dakota Council has 261,200 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 95,567 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 113,527 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 67,937 are held by Prudential Fin Inc. Financial Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 1.14 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Company accumulated 275,503 shares or 0% of the stock. 162,136 are held by Stifel Fincl Corp. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Com, a Michigan-based fund reported 185 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.28 million activity. On Monday, February 11 BENTEN R ANTHONY sold $460,736 worth of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) or 14,700 shares. 11,580 shares were sold by Caputo Roland A., worth $360,535.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advisors L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,904 shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 0% or 88,581 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 486,673 shares. American Intl Grp Inc holds 364,536 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.04% or 101,962 shares. First Manhattan Co accumulated 980 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust reported 1,745 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Co The has 313,920 shares. 29,904 are held by Paloma Partners Mgmt. Federated Investors Pa holds 39,868 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc reported 49,578 shares. 57,047 were reported by Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Howe & Rusling invested in 0% or 600 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Management holds 7,242 shares.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Index Etf (SPY) stake by 1,185 shares to 7,202 valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 22,091 shares and now owns 199,700 shares. Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) was reduced too.