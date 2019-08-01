$-0.09 EPS Expected for Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN); Xpo Logistics (XPO)’s Sentiment Is 0.87

Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 152 funds increased or started new holdings, while 174 cut down and sold stock positions in Xpo Logistics Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 74.61 million shares, down from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Xpo Logistics Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 12 to 2 for a decrease of 10. Sold All: 82 Reduced: 92 Increased: 94 New Position: 58.

Analysts expect Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 800.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $1.73 EPS previously, Northwest Natural Holding Company’s analysts see -105.20% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $71.42. About 202,895 shares traded or 16.11% up from the average. Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) has risen 11.07% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical NWN News: 08/05/2018 – Northwest Natural Gas 4Q EPS $1.44; 08/05/2018 – Northwest Natural Gas Backs 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – NORTHWEST NATURAL GAS CO NWN.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $264.7 MLN VS $297.3 MLN; 17/05/2018 – NW NATURAL TO ACQUIRE TWO WATER UTILITIES IN WASHINGTON STATE; 08/05/2018 – Northwest Natural Gas 4Q Rev $264.7M; 08/05/2018 – Northwest Natural Gas 4Q Net $41.5M; 08/05/2018 – NORTHWEST NATURAL GAS CO NWN.N -REAFFIRMED EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – NORTHWEST NATURAL GAS 1Q EPS $1.44, EST. $1.43; 05/04/2018 NW Natural Announces Dividend; 17/05/2018 – NW NATURAL WATER – ASSETS AND OPERATIONS OF LEHMAN AND SEA VIEW WILL BE COMBINED UNDER A NEWLY-FORMED SUBSIDIARY OF CO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold Northwest Natural Holding Company shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 50,739 shares or 45.26% less from 92,685 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mengis Cap reported 5,500 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset has 18 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt accumulated 3,721 shares. Griffin Asset Inc has invested 0.37% in Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN). Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Liability (Wy) reported 1,500 shares.

Northwest Natural Gas Company stores and distributes natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.07 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Local Gas Distribution and Gas Storage. It has a 31.2 P/E ratio. The Local Gas Distribution segment engages in the purchase, sale, and delivery of natural gas and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial clients in Oregon and southwest Washington.

Among 2 analysts covering Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Northwest Natural Gas had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Monday, March 4.

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.21 billion. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment offers freight brokerage, last mile, drayage, expedite, less-than truckload, intermodal, truckload, and forwarding services; and time-critical, time-sensitive, or high priority freight shipment services. It has a 24.18 P/E ratio. The Company’s Logistics segment provides contract logistics services, including engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions, omni-channel distribution, reverse logistics, transportation management, freight bill audit and payment, lean manufacturing support, aftermarket support, and supply chain optimization solutions to firms and government agencies.

The stock increased 0.70% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $67.48. About 1.47M shares traded or 5.29% up from the average. XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q REV. $4.19B, EST. $3.91B; 23/03/2018 – Hold XPO Logistics – it’s best in class, says @JimCramer; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA; 11/04/2018 – Miami Teamsters At XPO Logistics End Successful One-Day Strike; 30/04/2018 – Beutel Goodman Adds XPO Logistics, Exits K-Bro Linen: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics-it’s best in class; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 119.7 MLN VS EUR 85.5 MLN YEAR AGO; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS PLANS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN NORTH; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q EPS 50c; 23/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Advances to Number 67 on Ranking of Largest U.S. Employers

Spruce House Investment Management Llc holds 25.18% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. for 12.75 million shares. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owns 99,149 shares or 6.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skytop Capital Management Llc has 3.77% invested in the company for 75,000 shares. The Georgia-based Concourse Capital Management Llc has invested 3.1% in the stock. Venator Capital Management Ltd., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 55,000 shares.