$-0.09 EPS Expected for MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX); Shorts at Glatfelter (GLT) Raised By 6.31%

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells specialty papers and fiber engineered materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $746.79 million. The companyÂ’s Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; nonwoven wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in label, packaging liner, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminate, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other highly-engineered fiber applications. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Advanced Airlaid Materials business unit supplies absorbent cellulose airlaid nonwoven materials that are used to manufacture consumer products, such as feminine hygiene, specialty wipe, adult incontinence, home care, and other consumer products.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $149,225 activity. On Monday, May 20 the insider DEBENEDICTIS NICHOLAS bought $37,025.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold P. H. Glatfelter Company shares while 32 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 41.49 million shares or 0.59% less from 41.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 18,637 shares. Legal General Public Limited Liability Company reported 103,998 shares. State Street Corporation holds 1.23 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 304,188 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Price T Rowe Inc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 32,587 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 15,106 shares. 1,348 were accumulated by Ls Inv Ltd Liability Corporation. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 13,170 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 20,900 were reported by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Lc has invested 0% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Piedmont Invest Advisors invested in 11,041 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,445 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation designs, makes, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for consumer, computing, communication, industrial, automotive, and Internet of Things applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $360.04 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Foundry Services Group, and Standard Products Group. It currently has negative earnings. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in ultra-high definition , high definition (HD), light emitting diode (LED), 3D and OLED televisions and displays, notebooks, and mobile communications and entertainment devices.