$-0.09 EPS Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS); SKANSKA A B SER B FREE ORDINARY SHARES (SKSBF) Sellers Increased By 12.19% Their Shorts

SKANSKA A B SER B FREE ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) had an increase of 12.19% in short interest. SKSBF’s SI was 1.70M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 12.19% from 1.51M shares previously. With 1,700 avg volume, 999 days are for SKANSKA A B SER B FREE ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SKSBF)’s short sellers to cover SKSBF’s short positions. It closed at $18.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 15.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 550.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, LSI Industries Inc.’s analysts see 12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.96% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $3.83. About 26,408 shares traded. LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) has declined 17.84% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LYTS News: 26/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES INC – “PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SEARCH FOR THE CEO POSITION IS IN PROCESS”; 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries Names Ronald D. Brown as Interim CEO; 26/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.01; 26/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS OF $0.01; 26/04/2018 – LSI Industries 3Q EPS 1c; 23/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES INC – HIRING OF BROWN AND LIPSEY FOLLOWS DEPARTURE OF DENNIS W. WELLS AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ON APRIL 23; 23/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES NAMES RONALD D. BROWN INTERIM CEO, CRAWFORD; 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries Inc. Names Ronald D. Brown Interim CEO and Crawford Lipsey as Interim COO; 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries Names Crawford Lipsey as Interim Pres and Oper Chief; 26/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES INC – PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SEARCH FOR CEO POSITION IS IN PROCESS

Skanska AB , a construction and project development company, develops and constructs commercial properties and homes, and public-private partnerships projects in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. The company has market cap of $7.95 billion. It operates through Construction, Residential Development, Commercial Property Development, and Infrastructure Development divisions. It has a 19.51 P/E ratio. The Construction segment constructs buildings and civil projects.

More notable recent Skanska AB (OTCMKTS:publ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “WebSafety, Inc. Removes Red Stop Sign from OTCMarkets – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vision Fund 2 investments could start soon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “DigitalAMN’s Reg A+ Interest Shows Promise as Blockstack and OrgHarvest Become First SEC Qualified Offerings in Crypto and Cannabis Cultivation – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Skanska AB (OTCMKTS:publ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Initial reimbursement set in Canada for Knight’s Probuphine – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yangarra Resources: A Contrarian Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold LSI Industries Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 16.13 million shares or 4.77% less from 16.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Inv Corporation holds 0.16% or 505,827 shares in its portfolio. 37,600 are held by Brinker. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 27,877 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) for 121,218 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 549,954 shares. 10,230 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc. Northern holds 80,882 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) for 13,780 shares. New York-based Art Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS). Us Bancshares De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS). Cove Street Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.11% or 350,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 395 shares. Bahl Gaynor reported 27,215 shares. Menta Capital Ltd stated it has 23,987 shares. Essex Mngmt holds 205,906 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

More notable recent LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LSI Industries Inc. Appoints Thomas A. Caneris as Senior Vice President â€“ Human Resources and General Counsel – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LSI Industries Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results Conference Call Date – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LSI industries Inc. to Present at the 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Conference on August 7-8, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.