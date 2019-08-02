$-0.09 EPS Expected for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC); At Bancorp Trimmed Its Mks Instrument (MKSI) Holding

Analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 10.00% from last quarter’s $-0.1 EPS. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Lithium Americas Corp.’s analysts see 28.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.72. About 8,701 shares traded. Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

At Bancorp decreased Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) stake by 29.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. At Bancorp sold 4,304 shares as Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI)’s stock declined 3.87%. The At Bancorp holds 10,060 shares with $936,000 value, down from 14,364 last quarter. Mks Instrument Inc now has $4.36B valuation. The stock decreased 3.43% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $80.19. About 141,384 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $2.18; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Adj EPS $2.07; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 28/03/2018 – MKS Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS: LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS COO; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to President; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Rev $554.3M; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN 11% INCREASE FROM LAST QUARTER’S DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.09 TO $2.36, EST. $2.06

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $419.93 million. The firm explores for lithium deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada.

More notable recent Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) news were published by: Midasletter.com which released: “Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Engineer and Lithium Americas Corp (TSE:LAC) CTO Dr. David Deak on Lithium and Cobalt supply – Midas Letter” on February 17, 2017, also Mining.com with their article: “North American Palladium discovers new zone at Lac des Iles – MINING.com” published on May 29, 2019, Investingnews.com published: “5 Top Canadian Lithium Stocks of 2019 – Investing News Network” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “North American Palladium ramps up exploration program – MINING.com” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Theglobeandmail.com‘s news article titled: “Short sales on the TSX: What bearish investors are betting against – The Globe and Mail” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MKS Instruments had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Cowen & Co.

At Bancorp increased Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) stake by 10,903 shares to 32,934 valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) stake by 406,545 shares and now owns 1.70M shares. Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) was raised too.

More notable recent MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MKS Instruments’ (MKSI) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MKS Instruments Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: MKS Instruments (MKSI) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MKS Instruments (MKSI) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.