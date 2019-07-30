$0.09 EPS Expected for Just Energy Group Inc. (JE); Last Week Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Pinnacle West Capital Corp (NYSE:PNW), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Pinnacle West Capital Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 15 by Bank of America. UBS maintained the shares of PNW in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $9000 target in Wednesday, June 12 report. See Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) latest ratings:

12/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $98.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Downgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $105 Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $97 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $94 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $97 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Hold New Target: $97 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $93 New Target: $100 Maintain

Analysts expect Just Energy Group Inc. (TSE:JE) to report $0.09 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 325.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. T_JE’s profit would be $13.47 million giving it 12.83 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.20 EPS previously, Just Energy Group Inc.’s analysts see -55.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.62. About 247,806 shares traded. Just Energy Group Inc. (TSE:JE) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical JE News: 16/05/2018 – Just Energy Group 4Q Rev C$1.02B; 20/03/2018 – REG-Just Energy Group Inc. Announces Leadership Transition; 16/05/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP SEES FY BASE EBITDA C$200M TO C$220.0M; 18/04/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP INC JE.TO – AGREEMENT EXTENDS JUST ENERGY’S CREDIT FACILITY FOR AN ADDITIONAL TWO YEARS TO SEPTEMBER 1, 2020; 20/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP REPORTS LEADERSHIP TRANSITION; 20/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY TO NAME JIM BROWN AS CFO; 20/03/2018 – Just Energy Group Inc. Announces Leadership Transition; 20/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP INC – COMPANY TO APPOINT PATRICK MCCULLOUGH AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 20/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY TO NAME PATRICK MCCULLOUGH AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 16/05/2018 – Just Energy Group Sees 2019 Base EBITDA C$200 Million to C$220 Million

More notable recent Just Energy Group Inc. (TSE:JE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Just Energy (NYSE: JE) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Just Energy Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Just Energy Group Inc. Announces Redemption of US$13200000 and Extension of US$9200000 of its 2019 Convertible Bonds – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) Investigation – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Just Energy Group Inc. (TSE:JE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Just Energy Group Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Just Energy Group Inc. – JE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. The company has market cap of $691.64 million. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold Pinnacle West Capital Corporation shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 489,793 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 32,287 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New York-based Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Virtu Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.12% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 105,096 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). 137 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca). Hussman Strategic holds 1,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc reported 60,390 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Synovus reported 2,000 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 18,298 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 2.33 million shares. Northern Trust Corp has 1.59M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Tucson.com with their article: “APS to Request Proposals for New Solar and Wind Resources – Arizona Daily Star” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.