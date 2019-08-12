$-0.09 EPS Expected for J.Jill, Inc. (JILL); Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) SI Increased By 0.5%

Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) had an increase of 0.5% in short interest. MYO’s SI was 279,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.5% from 278,100 shares previously. With 77,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)’s short sellers to cover MYO’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.75% or $0.0387 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7761. About 53,180 shares traded. Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) has declined 63.48% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MYO News: 14/05/2018 – Myomo® Application for Medicare Codes Receives Favorable Preliminary Decision; 02/05/2018 – Myomo Announces Free Screening Days in Over 20 Cities Nationwide; 08/03/2018 Myomo, Inc. Issues March 2018 Shareholder Letter; 24/05/2018 – Myomo Announces MyoPro Availability in 16 New U.S. Locations; 09/03/2018 – Myomo Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor and Partnering Conferences

Analysts expect J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 20.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 137.50% from last quarter's $0.24 EPS. After having $0.10 EPS previously, J.Jill, Inc.'s analysts see -190.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 10.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1.78. About 426,826 shares traded. J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) has declined 69.42% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.42% the S&P500.

J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company has market cap of $78.49 million. It offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petite, and women. It has a 3.35 P/E ratio. The Company’s clients include women in 40-65 age range.

