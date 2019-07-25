$-0.09 EPS Expected for J.Jill, Inc. (JILL); H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. H.B. Fuller had 6 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, June 28. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 5 by Deutsche Bank. See H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.73. About 381,500 shares traded or 18.36% up from the average. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 12.66% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ HB Fuller Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUL); 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – STILL EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $90 MLN IN CAPITAL ITEMS IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q EPS 92c; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 15.5C/SHR VS 15C; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q NET REV. $713.1M, EST. $664.5M; 12/04/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 12/04/2018 – H.B. Fuller Increases Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Net $47.7M

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, makes, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.48 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: Americas Adhesives; Europe, India, Middle East and Africa ; Asia Pacific; Construction Products; and Engineering Adhesives. It has a 19.88 P/E ratio. It offers a range of specialty adhesives, such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, water-based, and solvent products; and caulks and sealants for the consumer market and professional trade.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold H.B. Fuller Company shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup invested in 12,488 shares. Beaconlight Limited Liability Co stated it has 3.14% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Guggenheim Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 6,988 shares. State Street Corporation has 0.02% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Pnc Svcs Group Inc reported 100,006 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc owns 51 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Starr stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 2.11M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Geode Capital Mngmt Llc reported 575,004 shares stake. Diversified has invested 0.01% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 576,458 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 48,475 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advisors stated it has 41,170 shares. Shelton Capital Management has 247 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Champlain Invest Prtn Ltd Company invested 0.68% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $638,107 activity. 13,205 shares were sold by Keenan Timothy J, worth $638,107.