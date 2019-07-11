$0.09 EPS Expected for IntriCon (IIN); Middlefield Banc (MBCN) Sellers Increased By 15.93% Their Shorts

Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) had an increase of 15.93% in short interest. MBCN’s SI was 13,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 15.93% from 11,300 shares previously. With 1,400 avg volume, 9 days are for Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN)’s short sellers to cover MBCN’s short positions. The SI to Middlefield Banc Corp’s float is 0.43%. It closed at $41 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MBCN News: 19/04/2018 – Middlefield Banc 1Q EPS 80c; 05/03/2018 REG-Middlefield Canadian Income PCC : Net Asset Value(s); 18/05/2018 – MIDDLEFIELD GROUP: E SPLIT FILES IPO OF PFD, CLASS A SHRS; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Middlefield Sears Hometown Store; 26/04/2018 – REG-Middlefield Canadian Income PCC : Annual Financial Report; 15/05/2018 – Middlefield Banc Corp. Announces 2018 Second Quarter Cash Dividend Payment; 21/04/2018 – DJ Middlefield Banc Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBCN)

Analysts expect IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) to report $0.09 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 64.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. IIN’s profit would be $786,330 giving it 60.89 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, IntriCon Corporation’s analysts see 12.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $21.92. About 131,528 shares traded. IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) has declined 13.82% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical IIN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ IntriCon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIN); 09/04/2018 – IntriCon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – IntriCon 1Q EPS 10c; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference May 24; 23/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 SECOND-QUARTER NET SALES, TO RANGE BETWEEN $25.5 MLN AND $26.5 MLN; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 21/05/2018 – lntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 16/03/2018 – IntriCon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 IntriCon Expands U.S. Manufacturing Footprint to Meet Rising Demand of Medical Business

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $39,321 activity. Gruenhagen Greg also sold $39,321 worth of IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) on Friday, February 1.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, makes, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $191.52 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It has a 35.99 P/E ratio. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for bio-telemetry devices, hearing instruments, and professional audio communication devices.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail clients in northeastern and central Ohio. The company has market cap of $133.53 million. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts. It has a 10.38 P/E ratio. The firm offers operational, working capital, term business, residential construction, professional, residential, and mortgage loans; loans to finance capital purchases; selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses; and consumer installment loans to purchase automobiles and boats, as well as for home improvement and other personal expenditures.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 1 in 2018Q4.

