$0.09 EPS Expected for Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE); Energy Income Partners Cut Duke Energy New (DUK) Position

Analysts expect Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) to report $0.09 EPS on August, 5 before the open.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 550.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. GNE’s profit would be $2.44M giving it 30.06 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Genie Energy Ltd.’s analysts see -57.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.82. About 159,614 shares traded. Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) has risen 100.00% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GNE News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Genie Energy May Face Pressure, Industry Down in April; 08/03/2018 Genie Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 27/03/2018 – China Unicom Builds its Largest DDoS Protection Cloud with Genie; 03/04/2018 – The Genie Company Announces New Garage Door Opener with Integrated Aladdin Connect®; 09/05/2018 – Genie Energy Short-Interest Ratio Rises 169% to 25 Days; 10/04/2018 – GENIE ENTERPRISE LTD SAYS CLOSING OF SERIES A ROUND OF FINANCING, WHICH WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED AT $10 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Genie Energy Ltd Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNE); 04/04/2018 – Central Energy USA And Diversegy Announce Professional Referral Program; 26/03/2018 – FAA: JO 7340.445 – ICAO Three Letter Designator (3LD) “AUD” And Associated Telephony “GENIE”; 08/03/2018 – Genie Energy 4Q Rev $73.1M

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) stake by 80.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 435,423 shares as Duke Energy Corp New (DUK)’s stock declined 3.13%. The Energy Income Partners Llc holds 103,731 shares with $9.34M value, down from 539,154 last quarter. Duke Energy Corp New now has $63.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $87.79. About 2.39M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 15/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY: NEW EXEC APPOINTMENTS FOR CUSTOMER SERVICES; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS; 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBRO; 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c

Among 4 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy had 11 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $9600 target in Thursday, May 16 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, June 14 report. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Energy Income Partners Llc increased American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) stake by 46,306 shares to 1.44M valued at $120.47 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) stake by 590,404 shares and now owns 9.59 million shares. Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) was raised too.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 5.38% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $713.48M for 22.40 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Genie Energy Ltd. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 4.97 million shares or 21.14% more from 4.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.