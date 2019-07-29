$0.09 EPS Expected for Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE); Alpha & Omega Semiconductor LTD (AOSL)’s Sentiment Is 0.76

Analysts expect Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) to report $0.09 EPS on August, 5 before the open.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 550.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. GNE’s profit would be $2.44M giving it 29.97 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Genie Energy Ltd.’s analysts see -57.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.79. About 227,612 shares traded. Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) has risen 100.00% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GNE News: 03/05/2018 – Genie Energy 1Q Rev $89.3M; 10/04/2018 – Food Technology Innovator Genie Enterprise Raises $10 Million to Enter U.S. Market; 08/03/2018 Genie Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Genie Energy May Face Pressure, Industry Down in April; 11/03/2018 – Zain Group selects Genie Networks to provide an ideal all-in-one traffic visibility and security solution; 26/03/2018 – FAA: JO 7340.445 – ICAO Three Letter Designator (3LD) “AUD” And Associated Telephony “GENIE”; 04/04/2018 – Central Energy USA And Diversegy Announce Professional Referral Program; 10/04/2018 – GENIE ENTERPRISE LTD SAYS CLOSING OF SERIES A ROUND OF FINANCING, WHICH WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED AT $10 MLN; 03/04/2018 – The Genie Company Announces New Garage Door Opener with Integrated Aladdin Connect®; 27/03/2018 – China Unicom Builds its Largest DDoS Protection Cloud with Genie

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor LTD (AOSL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 29 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 38 sold and decreased their stakes in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor LTD. The investment professionals in our database now have: 15.21 million shares, down from 15.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Alpha & Omega Semiconductor LTD in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 30 Increased: 16 New Position: 13.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an gas and oil exploration company. The company has market cap of $292.32 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It has a 13.44 P/E ratio. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business clients primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States.

More notable recent Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Genie Energy (GNE) to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Genie Energy Ltd (GNE) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mirabito Natural Gas Approved By The State Of Florida To Offer Community Association Manager (CAM) CE Course – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Genie Energy Ltd. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 4.97 million shares or 21.14% more from 4.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% of its portfolio in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE). Macroview Invest Mngmt Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) for 230 shares. James Inv Rech Incorporated has 1,330 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Llc accumulated 13,410 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 45,200 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 160,628 were accumulated by Old West Inv Mgmt Limited. First Manhattan Com owns 66 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% or 126,678 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Limited (Trc) has invested 0% in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE). State Street has invested 0% in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE). Geode Capital Mgmt Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 133,382 shares. Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 0% in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 58,916 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Com holds 528,497 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 17,507 were reported by Parametric Assoc Ltd Com.

Analysts await Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 68.42% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.19 per share. AOSL’s profit will be $1.46M for 44.33 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Gagnon Advisors Llc holds 3.48% of its portfolio in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited for 528,784 shares. Gagnon Securities Llc owns 774,623 shares or 1.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Globeflex Capital L P has 0.15% invested in the company for 61,560 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Partners Llc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 376,149 shares.

More notable recent Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Insiders Own Shares In Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Before You Buy Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

The stock increased 7.80% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $10.64. About 125,266 shares traded or 70.18% up from the average. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) has declined 33.22% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AOSL News: 23/03/2018 – Alpha & Omega Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Introduces l2C Controllable EZBuck Regulator; 11/05/2018 – ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR – ON MAY 9, A JV SUBSIDIARY OF CO ENTERED INTO A LEASE FINANCE AGREEMENT AND A SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Introduces Protected Smart Load Switch for USB Type-C Applications; 02/05/2018 – Alpha&Omega Semiconductor Sees 4Q Rev $106M-$110M; 02/05/2018 – Alpha&Omega Semiconductor 3Q Rev $102.9M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limit, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOSL); 11/05/2018 – ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR – IN EXCHANGE FOR LEASE FINANCING, JV COMPANY AGREES TO TRANSFER TITLE OF ASSEMBLY AND TESTING EQUIPMENT TO LENDERS; 28/03/2018 – Alpha & Omega Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Alpha&Omega Semiconductor 3Q Adj EPS 23c