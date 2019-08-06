$0.09 EPS Expected for Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR); Histogenics (HSGX) Sellers Decreased By 5.74% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) to report $0.09 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 30.77% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. DNR’s profit would be $41.92 million giving it 2.69 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Denbury Resources Inc.’s analysts see -10.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.90% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $0.97. About 13.36 million shares traded or 2.52% up from the average. Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) has declined 75.85% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.85% the S&P500. Some Historical DNR News: 09/04/2018 – Denbury Resources at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Denbury Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNR); 02/04/2018 Denbury Resources at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 08/05/2018 – DENBURY RESOURCES INC – BANK CREDIT FACILITY BORROWING BASE REAFFIRMED AT $1.05 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q Net $39.6M; 10/05/2018 – DENBURY RESOURCES INC DNR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4 FROM $3; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES DENBURY RESOURCES INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q Rev $348M; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q EPS 9c; 08/05/2018 – DENBURY RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 11C

Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) had a decrease of 5.74% in short interest. HSGX’s SI was 4.51M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.74% from 4.79 million shares previously. With 10.76M avg volume, 0 days are for Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)’s short sellers to cover HSGX’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.62% or $0.0129 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1821. About 3.34 million shares traded. Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) has declined 92.07% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 92.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HSGX News: 10/05/2018 – Histogenics 1Q Loss/Shr 52c; 15/03/2018 – HISTOGENICS CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.26; 22/04/2018 – DJ Histogenics Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSGX); 15/03/2018 – Histogenics 4Q Loss/Shr 26c; 31/05/2018 – Histogenics Corporation to Host Investor Day on June 19, 2018; 15/03/2018 HISTOGENICS CORP – EXPECTS TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES OF BETWEEN $29 MLN AND $31 MLN FOR YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Histogenics 1Q Loss $14.4M; 15/03/2018 – Histogenics 4Q Rev $0.00; 18/04/2018 – Histogenics Corporation Announces the Appointment of Susan Washer to Its Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Histogenics 1Q Rev $0.00

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $424,360 activity. Kendall Christian S bought 100,000 shares worth $124,900.

More notable recent Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Where Will Denbury Resources Be in 1 Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Denbury Resources Stock Sank Almost 14% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “FreightWaves Oil Report: The Debt Burdens Of The Shale Companies May Throttle Output Growth – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Those Who Purchased Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 94% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold Denbury Resources Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 367.29 million shares or 8.42% less from 401.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability holds 0.04% in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) or 116,584 shares. Amer Century reported 1.50 million shares stake. Arizona State Retirement System owns 710,294 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc accumulated 117,152 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Qs Investors Llc has 0.01% invested in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) for 588,000 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5.31M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Voya Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR). Moreover, Aqr Mngmt Llc has 0% invested in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR). Grp One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 761,762 shares. Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd reported 408,852 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 4.52 million shares. State Street Corporation reported 25.83 million shares stake. Augustine Asset Management owns 25,000 shares. Northern, Illinois-based fund reported 5.70M shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd owns 70,624 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $451.77 million. The firm primarily focuses on enhanced oil recovery utilizing carbon dioxide. It has a 1.73 P/E ratio. It holds properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.