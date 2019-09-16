$0.09 EPS Expected for Computer Task Group, (CTG); Trueblue Has 1.26 Sentiment

Trueblue Inc (TBI) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 82 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 65 decreased and sold positions in Trueblue Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 36.80 million shares, up from 36.68 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Trueblue Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 50 Increased: 58 New Position: 24.

Analysts expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to report $0.09 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. CTG’s profit would be $1.30M giving it 13.89 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, Computer Task Group, Incorporated’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 23,332 shares traded. Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) has declined 31.36% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CTG News: 20/03/2018 – CTG Proposes to Declassify Its Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – COMPUTER TASK GROUP INC – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $0.30 TO $0.42; 17/04/2018 – Computer Task Group, Inc Announces Preliminary Results of Its Modified “Dutch Auction” Tender Offer; 13/04/2018 – COMPUTER TASK GROUP SAYS CO ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT AGREEMENT AMENDING CREDIT AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED DECEMBER 21, 2017 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Computer Task Sees 2Q Adj EPS 6c-Adj EPS 10c; 19/04/2018 – COMPUTER TASK GROUP INC – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR GAAP DILUTED EPS $0.25 TO $0.37; 20/03/2018 – CTG – IF SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL, DIRECTORS ELECTED ON OR AFTER 2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE SUBJECT TO ANNUAL ELECTIONS; 19/04/2018 – Computer Task 1Q EPS 3c; 19/04/2018 – Computer Task Sees 2Q Rev $87M-$91M; 17/04/2018 – Computer Task Group, Incorporated Announces Preliminary Results of its Modified “Dutch Auction” Tender Offer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.03, from 2.11 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 1 investors sold Computer Task Group, Incorporated shares while 12 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 6.64 million shares or 2.37% less from 6.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas-based Bridgeway Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG). Sei Invests holds 12,550 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Euclidean Techs Ltd Liability invested in 0.42% or 111,930 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 13,069 shares in its portfolio. Minerva Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.23M shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG). California Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 17,772 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG). Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 9,010 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Cove Street Capital has 0.05% invested in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) for 100,000 shares. Fosun International Limited holds 0.01% or 22,844 shares. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) for 231,734 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) for 14,033 shares. Vanguard reported 596,267 shares.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services firm in North America, Europe, and India. The company has market cap of $72.22 million. The Company’s IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services. It currently has negative earnings. The company??s IT and other staffing solutions include recruiting, retaining, and managing IT and other talent primarily for technology service providers and other companies with multiple locations.

More notable recent Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CTG Comments on Open Letter From Assurance Global Services – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CTG or EPAM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Computer Task Group (CTG) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Computer Task Group’s (NASDAQ:CTG) Share Price Down A Worrying 69%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dell Technologies (DELL) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 16.46% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.79 per share. TBI’s profit will be $26.57M for 8.05 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by TrueBlue, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.47% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.26. About 148,667 shares traded. TrueBlue, Inc. (TBI) has declined 27.58% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TBI News: 03/05/2018 – PeopleScout’s Proprietary Talent Technology Platform, AffinixTM, Wins the 2018 HRO Today TekTonic Award for Candidate; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial Board Declared True Blue Capitol Div of 25c/Share; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q Rev $554M; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal® Financial, Inc. Announces True Blue® Capitol Dividend; 04/05/2018 – WBBJ7News: #BREAKING: TBI announces 11 arrests in Hardeman Co. robbery spree –; 03/05/2018 – WSMV News4 Nashville: #BREAKING: Suspect wanted in Wilson County added to TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list; 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 22C; 09/03/2018 – Rep. Latta: Latta Recognized for 100% Family Values Voting Record with `True Blue’ Award; 15/05/2018 – PeopleScout and PeopleScout President Taryn Owen Receive Top Honors from American Business Awards®; 30/05/2018 – WSMV News4 Nashville: BREAKING: The TBI has just released a photo of the suspect, Steven Wiggins

TrueBlue, Inc. provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $855.92 million. It operates through three divisions: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. It has a 12.62 P/E ratio. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality, and other industries under Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brand names.