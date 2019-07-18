$-0.09 EPS Expected for CEVA, Inc. (CEVA); Jabil Circuit (JBL) Sentiment Is 0.82

Analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, CEVA, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $25.51. About 21,294 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 25.00% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 18/05/2018 – Ceva at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 09/05/2018 – CEVA 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 20/04/2018 – Shipping firm CMA CGM to buy 25 pct stake in Ceva Logistics; 26/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS IPO : BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE OVERSUBSCRIBED ON THE FULL DEAL; 19/04/2018 – DJ CEVA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEVA); 09/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS SAYS OBJECTIVE OF THE IPO IS TO ACCELERATE THE EXECUTION OF THE COMPANY’S GROWTH AND MARGIN EXPANSION STRATEGY BY STRENGTHENING THE BALANCE SHEET; 16/05/2018 – CEVA GROUP RAISED TO B1 FROM Caa2 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/05/2018 – CEVA 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 17/05/2018 – EQS-Adhoc: CEVA Logistics AG: CEVA Logistics’ credit rating upgraded by Moody’s by four notches to B1; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Concurrently Upgraded CEVA Group Probability of Default Rating to B1-PD

Jabil Circuit Inc (JBL) investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 110 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 134 decreased and sold their stock positions in Jabil Circuit Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 143.07 million shares, up from 136.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Jabil Circuit Inc in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 112 Increased: 71 New Position: 39.

Analysts await Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. JBL’s profit will be $105.53 million for 10.98 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Jabil Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 146.43% EPS growth.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. holds 20.3% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. for 19.09 million shares. Fairpointe Capital Llc owns 2.68 million shares or 2.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has 1.72% invested in the company for 737,900 shares. The Germany-based Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh has invested 1.06% in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 279,970 shares.

Jabil Inc. provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.63 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It has a 27.8 P/E ratio. It provides electronics design, production, and product management services.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $194,355 activity.

Among 2 analysts covering CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CEVA had 4 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Monday, June 24. The company was downgraded on Thursday, February 14 by Northland Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold CEVA, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 5.56% less from 19.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 7,397 shares. 8,133 were reported by Caxton L P. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 8,482 shares. Parametric Port Ltd has 0% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 32,154 shares. 62,276 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 0% or 27,240 shares in its portfolio. 186,269 are held by Congress Asset Management Ma. 1492 Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.49% or 21,606 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 124,058 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Co reported 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Ameriprise stated it has 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). First Republic Mngmt Incorporated reported 15,995 shares stake. Millennium Mgmt Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Amer Interest Grp Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 16,449 shares. State Street accumulated 690,520 shares.