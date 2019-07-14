AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY ORDIN (OTCMKTS:AVIJF) had an increase of 5.19% in short interest. AVIJF’s SI was 22.45 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.19% from 21.34M shares previously. The stock decreased 10.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $0.53. About 5,000 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. AviChina Industry & Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIJF) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) to report $0.09 EPS on July, 19.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. CPAC’s profit would be $7.71 million giving it 23.64 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.11 EPS previously, Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s analysts see -18.18% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.46% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $8.51. About 1,433 shares traded. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) has declined 27.24% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CPAC News: 11/05/2018 – CEMENTOS ARGOS 1Q NET INCOME COP54.8B; 02/05/2018 – Cementos Molins Debt Risk Rises 4 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 30/04/2018 – Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 22/05/2018 – CEMENTOS MOLINS SA CMTM.SCT – TO PROPOSE COMPLEMENTARY DIVIDEND OF 0.01 EUROS PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – CEMENTOS ARGOS 1Q REV. COP1.91T; 21/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GRUPO CEMENTOS DE CHIHUAHUA S.A.B. DE C.V. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua To ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 11/05/2018 – CEMENTOS ARGOS 1Q EBITDA COP371B; 28/03/2018 – Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Announces Resolutions Adopted at the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 28/03/2018 Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Announces Resolutions Adopted at the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. The company has market cap of $729.04 million. It operates in three divisions: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It currently has negative earnings. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; and concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses.