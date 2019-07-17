$-0.09 EPS Expected for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI); Swiss National Bank Has Trimmed Nrg Energy (NRG) Holding

Analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 28.57% from last quarter’s $-0.07 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.19. About 128,739 shares traded. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) has declined 59.54% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CASI News: 04/04/2018 – CASI PHARMACEUTICALS INC CASI.O : H.C. WAINWRIGHT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7 FROM $4.50; 20/03/2018 – CASI Pharmaceuticals Announces $50M Private Placement to Prepare for Commercialization in China; 20/03/2018 – CASI Pharmaceuticals Announces $50 Million Private Placement To Prepare Company For Commercialization In China; 26/04/2018 – New Report Released on Growing Biotech Sector; 29/03/2018 – CASI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, CASI HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF APPROXIMATELY $43.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 – CASI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING SCHEDULED TO TAKE PLACE BETWEEN APRIL 25-26, 2018; 05/04/2018 – CASI SAYS EVOMELA SCHEDULED FOR REVIEW BY COMMITTEE APRIL 25-26; 29/03/2018 – CASI Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 19/04/2018 – DJ CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASI); 05/04/2018 – CASI GETS ADVISORY MEETING NOTICE FROM CHINA CENTER DRUG EVAL

Swiss National Bank decreased Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) stake by 1.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Swiss National Bank analyzed 18,600 shares as Nrg Energy Inc (NRG)'s stock declined 15.42%. The Swiss National Bank holds 967,800 shares with $41.11 million value, down from 986,400 last quarter. Nrg Energy Inc now has $9.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.83. About 5.60 million shares traded or 52.60% up from the average. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. The company has market cap of $305.34 million. The Company’s lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. It currently has negative earnings. The company's late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkin's lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.44 million shares or 0.88% more from 11.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,247 were reported by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 253,751 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 12,184 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI). Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI). Amer Intl has invested 0% in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI). California State Teachers Retirement reported 76,406 shares stake. Jump Trading Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI). State Street holds 795,175 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Com has 41,940 shares. Northern accumulated 0% or 600,509 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 10,369 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.56% or 1.15M shares. Moreover, State Bank Of America De has 0% invested in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI). Alliancebernstein L P holds 38,600 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. NRG Energy had 8 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, January 28 by Deutsche Bank. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. Citigroup maintained the shares of NRG in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 332.26% or $1.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NRG’s profit will be $358.03M for 6.50 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 294.12% EPS growth.

Swiss National Bank increased Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) stake by 18,500 shares to 729,699 valued at $113.70M in 2019Q1. It also upped American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) stake by 53,800 shares and now owns 2.01 million shares. Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Llc owns 164,354 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 412,341 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 50,418 shares. Wellington Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.05% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 4.97M shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company stated it has 4.49M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Lp Ca, a California-based fund reported 133,326 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt reported 18,208 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. British Columbia Investment Management owns 209,433 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Pnc Service Grp Inc invested in 0% or 23,604 shares. The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Community Fincl Bank Of Raymore accumulated 622,680 shares or 9.6% of the stock. Artemis Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.17% or 340,548 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 17,963 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.02% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).