$0.09 EPS Expected for Barrick Gold (GOLD); Atmos Energy Has 1.36 Sentiment

Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 197 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 145 cut down and sold their stock positions in Atmos Energy Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 92.20 million shares, up from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Atmos Energy Corp in top ten positions decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 118 Increased: 123 New Position: 74.

Analysts expect Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) to report $0.09 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 28.57% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. GOLD’s profit would be $158.12 million giving it 48.17 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.11 EPS previously, Barrick Gold Corporation’s analysts see -18.18% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.34. About 13.68M shares traded. Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) has declined 7.27% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GOLD News: 15/03/2018 – Randgold Resources: Awaiting Appointment With Minister; 10/05/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES LTD RRS.L – KIBALI IN DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO IS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ITS 2018 TARGET OF 730 000 OUNCES; 09/05/2018 – RANDGOLD’S 65% STAKE IN JV LICENCES WILL REVERT TO CRADLE ARC; 03/04/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES – INTERMITTENT INDUSTRIAL ACTION BY WORKFORCE OF ITS MINING SUBCONTRACTOR WAS HAVING SOME IMPACT ON OPERATIONS AT ITS TONGON GOLD MINE; 15/03/2018 – Randgold Resources in Talks With DRC Gov; 10/05/2018 – RandGold Resources 1Q Net Pft $57.5M; 08/03/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES – ON MARCH 7TH, 2018, A MEETING TOOK PLACE BETWEEN PRESIDENT OF DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO AND REPRESENTATIVES OF MINING INDUSTRIES; 08/03/2018 – South Africa’s Anglogold backs Randgold’s negotiations with Congo govt; 14/05/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES LTD RRS.L – INDUSTRY IS STILL AWAITING A FORMAL RESPONSE TO THIS PROPOSAL; 23/04/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES LTD RRS.L – COMMISSIONING OF AUTOMATED UNDERGROUND MINE DRIVES PRODUCTION GROWTH AT KIBALI

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ATO’s profit will be $84.23 million for 37.31 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.44% negative EPS growth.

Sfmg Llc holds 16.56% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation for 1.11 million shares. Partners Group Holding Ag owns 379,482 shares or 5.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Spf Beheer Bv has 3.17% invested in the company for 759,516 shares. The California-based Hennessy Advisors Inc has invested 2.18% in the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 18,648 shares.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, transmission, and storage of natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.57 billion. It operates in three divisions: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Pipeline, and Nonregulated. It has a 25.36 P/E ratio. The Regulated Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations.

The stock increased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $107.44. About 528,607 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Randgold Resources Limited explores for and develops gold deposits in Sub-Saharan Africa. The company has market cap of $30.46 billion. It holds interests in the Morila gold mine, the Loulo gold mine, and the Gounkoto gold mine, which are located in Mali, West Africa; Tongon mine situated within the Nielle exploitation permit in the north of CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire; and Kibali mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was founded in 1995 and is based in St.