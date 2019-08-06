$-0.09 EPS Expected for ArQule, Inc. (ARQL); Shorts at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) Raised By 16.64%

Analysts expect ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 280.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, ArQule, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.73% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $9.47. About 1.94 million shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 13/04/2018 – $ARQL AKTi miransertib promising early data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ endometrial cancer; 15/03/2018 – ArQule to Present Data at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Expects to End 2018 With $40M-$42M in Cash, Securities; 17/04/2018 – Basilea licenses late-stage oncology drug candidate derazantinib from ArQule; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding Greater China; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH BETWEEN $40 AND $42 MLN IN CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 24c; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO GET UP TO $336M INCLUDING UPFRONT; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.18 TO $0.24

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) had an increase of 16.64% in short interest. HMHC’s SI was 3.13M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 16.64% from 2.68 million shares previously. With 753,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC)’s short sellers to cover HMHC’s short positions. The SI to Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company’s float is 2.55%. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 485,843 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has declined 8.59% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 1Q Loss $101M; 17/05/2018 – Digital Marketing Agency, Pyxl, Hires Former CEO of Lonely Planet and Forbes 30 Under 30 Honoree, Daniel Houghton, as CEO; 08/03/2018 – S&P: Houghton Rating Reflects Volatile Profitability in Sector; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Rtg To “B-‘; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.82; 23/04/2018 – DJ Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMHC); 25/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Teams Up With City Year to Launch HMH Classroom Corps; Connecting Employees, Students and Teachers Na; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 1Q Operating Loss $87 Million; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’

Among 4 analysts covering ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ArQule has $9 highest and $6.75 lowest target. $7.69’s average target is -18.80% below currents $9.47 stock price. ArQule had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital given on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate is tivantinib , a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The company's clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers. The company has market cap of $708.67 million. It primarily delivers kindergarten through 12th grade education content. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates in two divisions, Education and Trade Publishing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company shares while 34 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 113.93 million shares or 2.05% more from 111.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 61,341 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Moreover, Convergence Invest Prns Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) for 34,054 shares. Grp Inc Inc owns 66,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup owns 48,113 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 6.96M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 85,712 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 28,212 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Manufacturers Life Com The accumulated 69,227 shares. Vanguard Inc holds 0% or 9.70 million shares in its portfolio. Ws Lllp holds 3.64% or 8.26M shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) for 52,381 shares. Menta Llc invested in 0.04% or 12,947 shares.

