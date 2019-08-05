$-0.09 EPS Expected for Akumin Inc. (AKU); Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Premier Oil PLC had 22 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, February 11 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) has “Top Pick” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Berenberg maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 120 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. As per Thursday, February 7, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. Berenberg maintained Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) rating on Thursday, May 16. Berenberg has “Buy” rating and GBX 130 target. See Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 400.00% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Akumin Inc.’s analysts see -228.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 600 shares traded. Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company has market cap of $297.61 million. As of December 31, 2017, the firm operated 74 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. It has a 47.56 P/E ratio. The Company’s centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold Premier Oil plc shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Capital Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) for 299,560 shares. Hl Finance Limited Com reported 60,606 shares. Staley Capital Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO). Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) for 400 shares. Moreover, Fmr Llc has 0% invested in Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO). Lpl Limited Liability holds 19,105 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability accumulated 361,466 shares. Pnc Serv Inc invested in 0% or 2,702 shares. Raymond James Fin Advsr has 62,469 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Koshinski Asset stated it has 16,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 225,011 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc has 5,142 shares. Capital Investment Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.14% in Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO). Creative Planning reported 14,880 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

The stock decreased 4.28% or GBX 3.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 71.58. About 5.37 million shares traded. Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

