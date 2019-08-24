$-0.08 EPS Expected for Zscaler, Inc. (ZS); Xinyuan Real Estate CO Ltd American Depositary Sha (XIN) SI Increased By 2.86%

Xinyuan Real Estate CO Ltd American Depositary Sha (NYSE:XIN) had an increase of 2.86% in short interest. XIN’s SI was 258,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.86% from 251,700 shares previously. With 103,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Xinyuan Real Estate CO Ltd American Depositary Sha (NYSE:XIN)’s short sellers to cover XIN’s short positions. The SI to Xinyuan Real Estate CO Ltd American Depositary Sha’s float is 0.43%. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.26. About 78,178 shares traded. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) has declined 4.99% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.99% the S&P500. Some Historical XIN News: 30/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces First Quarterly Dividend for 2018; 30/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Sees 2018 Net Income Up 15% to 20%; 20/03/2018 – JGR Capital Distributes a Research Note on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN); 15/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Changes to Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO – FOR 2018, EXPECTS AN INCREASE IN CONTRACT SALES OF ABOUT 10% & INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME OF 15% TO 20% OVER 2017; 30/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate 1Q Rev $174.1M; 30/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Sees 2018 Contract Sales Up About 10%; 30/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 21/03/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Equity Investment in The Madison Project, London; 15/05/2018 – XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO LTD – HUAI CHEN AND STEVE SUN WILL RESIGN AS DIRECTORS OF BOARD

Analysts expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to report $-0.08 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 60.00% from last quarter's $-0.05 EPS. After having $-0.10 EPS previously, Zscaler, Inc.'s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $71.28. About 1.90 million shares traded. Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has risen 132.66% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 132.66% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Zscaler has $10000 highest and $55 lowest target. $72’s average target is 1.01% above currents $71.28 stock price. Zscaler had 15 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, April 9. The stock of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, March 4. Wedbush maintained Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) rating on Friday, March 1. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $68 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 1. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. On Tuesday, April 2 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank.

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.96 billion. The firm develops a software-as-a-service based security platform that secures access for users and devices to applications and services. It currently has negative earnings. It serves airline and transportation, conglomerate, consumer good and retail, financial service, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communication, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications service industries.

More notable recent Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Zscaler slides 8.5% as OTR turns bearish – Seeking Alpha" on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Zscaler (ZS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq" published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Why Zscaler Stock Is Heading Lower Today – Yahoo Finance" on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Why Zscaler, Palo Alto Networks, and PG&E Slumped Today – Nasdaq" published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Zscaler: Bumpy Ride Ahead – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 07, 2019.