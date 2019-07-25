$-0.08 EPS Expected for ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP); Sterling Capital Management Lowered By $2.71 Million Its Xilinx (XLNX) Holding

Analysts expect ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to report $-0.08 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $-0.12 EPS. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.68. About 729,597 shares traded. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 3.39% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIOP News: 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 17/05/2018 – Ziopharm Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 05/03/2018 Ziopharm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – ZIOPHARM 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 22/04/2018 – DJ ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIOP); 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm Says Focusing Resources on Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Additional Tumor Types; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased Xilinx Inc (XLNX) stake by 58.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 21,480 shares as Xilinx Inc (XLNX)’s stock declined 2.50%. The Sterling Capital Management Llc holds 15,290 shares with $1.94M value, down from 36,770 last quarter. Xilinx Inc now has $32.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.87% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $128.35. About 5.46 million shares traded or 28.71% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab

More notable recent ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ziopharm: Awakening The Sleeping Beauty CAR-T – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ziopharm Oncology Names NCI’s Dr. Drew Deniger to Direct TCR-T Cell Therapy Program – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “48 Biggest Movers From Wednesday – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 21% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ziopharm Oncology Initiates Phase 2 Trial Evaluating Combination Therapy of Controlled IL-12 with Libtayo® (cemiplimab-rwlc) to Treat Patients with Recurrent Glioblastoma – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company has market cap of $922.40 million. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to Intrexon??s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma . It has a 5.82 P/E ratio. The Company’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer.

Among 2 analysts covering ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ZIOPHARM Oncology had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”.

Among 9 analysts covering Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Xilinx had 17 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, March 3 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 29 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 2. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings.