$0.08 EPS Expected for Whiting Petroleum (WLL); White Elm Capital Has Lowered Its Citigroup (C) Position

White Elm Capital Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 11.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. White Elm Capital Llc sold 29,700 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The White Elm Capital Llc holds 225,430 shares with $15.79M value, down from 255,130 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $156.15B valuation. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $69.12. About 4.06M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/03/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.20 EUROS FROM $15.70 EUROS; 07/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 9.3% in 2018, Citi Leads; 26/03/2018 – EMEA IPOs Rise 172% This Year, Citi Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 30/04/2018 – Citigroup Sees MENA Syndicated Loans at More Than $70 Billion; 18/03/2018 – Communicate Now: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 16/05/2018 – Citi Fourth Quarter 2018 and First Quarter, Second Quarter and Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Reviews; 02/05/2018 – Citi’s Schulz agrees but highlights China as a possible longer-term headwind; 30/03/2018 – Citigroup to Buy Thai Personal Loans, Credit Cards From Tisco; 20/03/2018 – GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD SAYS J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) to report $0.08 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.84 EPS change or 91.30% from last quarter’s $0.92 EPS. WLL’s profit would be $6.90M giving it 27.38 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $-0.28 EPS previously, Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s analysts see -128.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.76. About 3.61M shares traded. Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) has declined 64.53% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WLL News: 11/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $35; 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM – OF $2.4 BLN INITIAL BORROWING BASE CO ELECTED TO SECURE COMMITMENTS OF $1.75 BLN AT CLOSING; 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP – UNIT MAY INCREASE AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF LOANS UNDER THE CREDIT AGREEMENT BY UP TO $1.25 BLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Whiting Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLL); 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A B3 RATING TO PERMIAN PRODUCTION’S TERM LOAN; 10/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 30/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 92C, EST. 28C; 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP SAYS ON APRIL 12, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO SEVENTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM SVP EXPLORATION/DEVELOPMENT LEAVES CO; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Whiting Petroleum

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 24.42% above currents $69.12 stock price. Citigroup had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 16. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $99 target in Tuesday, March 26 report.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.73 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na accumulated 59,828 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Sterneck Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 1% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4,696 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc owns 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 10.23M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Godshalk Welsh Mngmt has invested 0.42% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt holds 337,715 shares. Rockshelter Management Lc reported 4.14% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Dorsey & Whitney Trust Communication Limited Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 0.12% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5,651 shares. Arga Inv Limited Partnership reported 75,935 shares stake. Moreover, Mirador Cap Partners Limited Partnership has 0.13% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pennsylvania Trust has 21,498 shares. Glob Endowment Management LP reported 7,380 shares. Freestone Capital Holding Limited stated it has 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jpmorgan Chase And Communications invested in 29.42 million shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Whiting Petroleum has $3700 highest and $800 lowest target. $17.41’s average target is 98.74% above currents $8.76 stock price. Whiting Petroleum had 23 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Bank of America. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $35 target in Monday, April 22 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, September 23. Citigroup maintained Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. SunTrust maintained Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Imperial Capital maintained Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) rating on Friday, August 2. Imperial Capital has “In-Line” rating and $1600 target. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Friday, August 16 report. The stock of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America downgraded Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) on Tuesday, September 10 to “Neutral” rating.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company has market cap of $755.40 million. It sells gas and oil to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. It has a 3.2 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had total estimated proved reserves of 615.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 517,200 net developed acres.

