$-0.08 EPS Expected for Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ); SAYONA MINING LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AUST (DMNXF) Shorts Decreased By 82.17%

SAYONA MINING LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AUST (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) had a decrease of 82.17% in short interest. DMNXF’s SI was 19,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 82.17% from 107,100 shares previously. With 155,900 avg volume, 0 days are for SAYONA MINING LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AUST (OTCMKTS:DMNXF)’s short sellers to cover DMNXF’s short positions. The stock decreased 14.29% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.006. About 86,000 shares traded. Sayona Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) to report $-0.08 EPS on July, 15.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 100.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, Trilogy Metals Inc.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.97. About 950 shares traded. Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TMQ News: 15/05/2018 – Trilogy Metals Announces Election of Directors; 31/05/2018 – TRILOGY METALS ANNOUNCES ADDITIONS TO SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM; 05/04/2018 Trilogy Metals 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 06/04/2018 – Trilogy Metals Files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for the Arctic Pre-Feasibility Study; 05/04/2018 – Trilogy Metals 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 29/05/2018 – TRILOGY METALS PROVIDES UPDATE ON PROJECT ACTIVITIES; 15/05/2018 – Governors Lane Buys New 1% Position in Trilogy Metals; 20/04/2018 – TRILOGY METALS CLOSES $28.7 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

Trilogy Metals Inc., a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $559.07 million. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects, which include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project; and the Bornite deposit, a carbonate-hosted copper deposit covering an area of approximately 352,943 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as NovaCopper Inc. and changed its name to Trilogy Metals Inc. in September 2016.

Sayona Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral assets in Australia and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.59 million. The firm primarily explores for lithium and graphite. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s flagship project is the Mallina project located in the Pilbara region, Western Australia.