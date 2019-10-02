$-0.08 EPS Expected for Titan International, Inc. (TWI); Sports Direct International plc (LON:SPD) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to report $-0.08 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 300.00% from last quarter’s $0.04 EPS. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Titan International, Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.48. About 172,330 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 63.27% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL-RISING INTEREST RATES, SLUGGISH COMMODITY PRICES ALSO THREATEN FARMER DEMAND FOR NEW EQUIPMENT THROUGH REMAINDER OF 2018 & BEYOND; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Titan International May Face Pressure, Machinery Down; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTL 1Q EPS 23C; 03/05/2018 – Titan International 1Q EPS 23c; 16/04/2018 – TITAN: CFO AGREEMENT WON’T BE RENEWED, LOOKING FOR REPLACEMENT; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: TWI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – Titan International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Titan International, Inc. Announces Plans to Transition Chief Financial Officer Position; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT REMAINDER OF 2018, CO ”ALSO MINDFUL OF CHANGING, AND AT TIMES VOLATILE, WORLD AROUND US”; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key

Among 2 analysts covering Sports Direct International PLC (LON:SPD), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sports Direct International PLC has GBX 200 highest and GBX 185 lowest target. GBX 192.50’s average target is -30.81% below currents GBX 278.2 stock price. Sports Direct International PLC had 7 analyst reports since July 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Underperform” on Tuesday, July 30. The firm has “Sell” rating by Berenberg given on Wednesday, July 31. See Sports Direct International plc (LON:SPD) latest ratings:

23/09/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 400.00 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Under Review Under Review

31/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 235.00 New Target: GBX 185.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 220.00 New Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Under Review Under Review

15/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

More notable recent Sports Direct International plc (LON:SPD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Such Is Life: How Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 67% – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Sports Direct International plcâ€™s (LON:SPD) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Sports Direct International plc (LON:SPD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Sports Direct Nominates Four Directors to the Board of Iconix – Business Wire” published on June 01, 2018 as well as Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Germany’s SPD wants to target super rich with wealth tax – Yahoo Finance UK” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.49% or GBX 4.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 278.2. About 413,286 shares traded. Sports Direct International plc (LON:SPD) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and accessories. The company has market cap of 1.46 billion GBP. It operates through four divisions: UK Sports Retail, International Sports Retail, Brands, and Premium Lifestyle. It has a 12.94 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, and equipment under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.

Titan International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $149.21 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. It offers rims, wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

More notable recent Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Titan International, Inc.’s (NYSE:TWI) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Titan International and Unifi among gainers; Hebron Technology only loser – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Titan International, Inc.’s (NYSE:TWI) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 73% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $526,720 activity. $422,702 worth of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) shares were bought by TAYLOR MAURICE M JR.