$0.08 EPS Expected for Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (TTS); Lincoln National (LNC) Shorts Raised By 3.13%

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) had an increase of 3.13% in short interest. LNC’s SI was 3.37 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.13% from 3.26M shares previously. With 1.72M avg volume, 2 days are for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)’s short sellers to cover LNC’s short positions. The SI to Lincoln National Corporation’s float is 1.64%. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $65. About 854,699 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 6.32% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 11/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP LNC.N : BARCLAYS REINSTATES WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $88 TARGET PRICE; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln National Presenting at Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q EPS $1.64; 24/04/2018 – Wendy Boyd to Lead Strategic Alliances Program at Lincoln Financial Network; 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS EXITED WFC, NXPI, GOOG, HDB, LNC IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Completes Acquisition Of Liberty Life Assurance Company Of Boston

Analysts expect Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) to report $0.08 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. TTS’s profit would be $4.16 million giving it 12.97 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Tile Shop Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 166.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.15. About 212,762 shares traded. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has declined 33.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TTS News: 03/04/2018 – West Allis, WI The Tile Shop gets a makeover with new vignettes, more design space and energy-efficient lighting; 08/05/2018 – The Tile Shop and Laura Ashley Partner to Launch Unique Splashback and Tile Collection; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINED 6.8%; 07/05/2018 – Tile Shop Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 14-15; 12/04/2018 – Wood-look tiles go bold and modern with stunning Patchwood collection; 30/03/2018 – New Hex Weave series of geometric, woven-look mosaics delivers a range of looks from bold and contemporary to old-world style; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Management Exits Position in Tile Shop; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – REITERATES ITS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED ANNUAL OUTLOOK; 20/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Celldex Therapeutics, McDermott International, Briggs & Stratton, Tile Shop Hldgs, Esse; 21/05/2018 – Trendy, soft grey meets high-end marble with the Victoria Grey collection

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.15 billion. It operates through four divisions: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. It has a 9.28 P/E ratio. The firm sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $604,857 activity. GLASS DENNIS R sold $604,857 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.84 million activity. KAMIN PETER H also bought $90,420 worth of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) shares. 20,000 shares valued at $118,400 were bought by JACULLO PETER J III on Thursday, March 14.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company has market cap of $215.93 million. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles; and marble, granite, quartz, sandstone, travertine, slate, and onyx tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brand names. It has a 27.85 P/E ratio. The firm also makes setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, and sealers under the Superior brand name.