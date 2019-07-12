$0.08 EPS Expected for The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET); Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Boosted Mckesson (MCK) Position

Analysts expect The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) to report $0.08 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 60.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. MEET’s profit would be $5.99 million giving it 10.84 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, The Meet Group, Inc.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.0099 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4699. About 96,654 shares traded. The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) has risen 54.74% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MEET News: 07/03/2018 – Meet Group 4Q Loss/Shr 94c; 07/03/2018 – MEET GROUP INC MEET.O SAYS JAMES BUGDEN, CO’S CURRENT INTERIM CFO HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – The Meet Group to Speak at Princeton University, HackPrinceton, and the Women in Technology Summit; 30/05/2018 – MESOBLAST – “THERE IS UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO GROUP’S ABILITY TO PARTNER PROGRAMS, RAISE CAPITAL OR DEBT AT TERMS TO MEET GROUP’S REQUIREMENTS”; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 28/05/2018 – Meet Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Jun. 4; 15/05/2018 – The Meet Group Announces Launch of Live Video on Lovoo in Austria; 07/03/2018 – Meet Group 4Q Rev $40.1M; 02/05/2018 – Meet Group 1Q Rev $37.6M; 02/05/2018 – Meet Group 1Q Loss/Shr 6c

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased Mckesson Corp (MCK) stake by 102.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loomis Sayles & Company LP acquired 19,040 shares as Mckesson Corp (MCK)’s stock declined 5.86%. The Loomis Sayles & Company LP holds 37,638 shares with $4.41M value, up from 18,598 last quarter. Mckesson Corp now has $27.70B valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $145.73. About 377,696 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 12/04/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – INITIATIVE INCLUDES A COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF COMPANY’S OPERATIONS AND COST STRUCTURE; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2019 Adj EPS $13-Adj EPS $13.80; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Qui Tam Complaint Filed Against Company, Units in April; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $4.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Adds Homology Medicines Inc., Cuts McKesson: 13F

More notable recent The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Meet Group (MEET) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Progenics Announces Preliminary Voting Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “They Meet, We Rally – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Meet Group (MEET) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Credit Is Enough to Meet Your Needs? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

The Meet Group, Inc. owns and operates a social network for meeting new people on the Web and on mobile platforms in the United States. The company has market cap of $259.67 million. The firm owns and operates MeetMe and Skout mobile applications; and meetme.com and skout.com Websites. It has a 38.55 P/E ratio. It also offers online marketing capabilities, which enable marketers to display their advertisements in various formats and in various locations.

Among 3 analysts covering The Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. The Meet Group Inc had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Roth Capital. Oppenheimer initiated The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) rating on Friday, June 21. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $7 target. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Roth Capital.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $946,792 activity. Another trade for 7,700 shares valued at $946,792 was sold by Schechter Lori A..

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) stake by 10,735 shares to 338,632 valued at $43.06M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jbg Smith Properties stake by 42,707 shares and now owns 348,056 shares. Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) was reduced too.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “McKesson Issues Statement on Change Healthcare IPO – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Fake Meat Battle, Grubhub, Slack, Apple And More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qiagen gets distribution pact for QIAstat-Dx in smaller hospitals – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Tru Com Lta holds 0.04% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 1,707 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.1% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Cibc World Inc holds 68,807 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Clark Estates accumulated 27,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 38,688 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 269,083 shares. Boston has invested 0.74% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Horan Mngmt has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Pictet And Cie (Europe) has invested 0.07% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Moreover, Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0.13% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Valley Natl Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). The California-based First Republic Invest Management has invested 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 0.06% or 10,100 shares. British Columbia Inv Corp stated it has 75,530 shares. 6,618 are owned by Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability.