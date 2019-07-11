$0.08 EPS Expected for TFS Financial (TFSL); Ing International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IID)’s Sentiment Is 0.42

Analysts expect TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) to report $0.08 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. TFSL’s profit would be $22.40 million giving it 56.69 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, TFS Financial Corporation’s analysts see 14.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.14. About 36,845 shares traded. TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) has risen 14.32% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical TFSL News: 15/03/2018 – TFS International Propels Momentum in Clinical Trials with goBalto; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q Net $23.3M; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q Net Interest income $71.7 Million; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q EPS 8c; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Action Follows Recent Outlook Revision of TFS’s Parent Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S:BOE TFS END MAY BOOST UK BANKS FUNDING COSTS BY GBP800M; 30/04/2018 – TFS FINL CFO HUFFMAN TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE SEPT. 30, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Mutual Holding Company for TFS Financial Corporation to Seek Member Approval for Dividend Waivers; 22/03/2018 – TFS Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Believes Turkcell Would Have a Strong Propensity to Support TFS

Ing International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IID) investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in Q1 2019. It’s down -3.33, from 3.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 5 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 12 cut down and sold their stakes in Ing International High Dividend Equity Income Fund. The institutional investors in our database now own: 215,911 shares, down from 1.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ing International High Dividend Equity Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 4 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

TFS Financial Corporation operates as a holding firm for Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland that provides residential real estate mortgage loans and retail savings deposits. The company has market cap of $5.08 billion. It provides retail consumer banking products, including mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other financial services. It has a 62.56 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold TFS Financial Corporation shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 32.09 million shares or 0.31% more from 31.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 319,692 shares. American International Group Inc reported 868 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) for 618,846 shares. Maltese Capital Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.72% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Pnc Fincl Serv Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Moreover, California Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Captrust Financial Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Gabelli Funds Ltd owns 24,000 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company owns 10,307 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated owns 0% invested in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) for 5.51 million shares. Moreover, Art Advsr Lc has 0.02% invested in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 6,750 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 0% invested in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) for 68,731 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0% stake. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1,872 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund for 10,300 shares. Park Avenue Securities Llc owns 43,028 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 5,390 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 43,071 shares.