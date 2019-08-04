$0.08 EPS Expected for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME); Pimco Municipal Income Fund (PMF)’s Sentiment Is 1.15

Analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to report $0.08 EPS on August, 12 after the close.TME’s profit would be $130.64M giving it 44.13 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 3.05M shares traded. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund (PMF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.02, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 15 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 13 cut down and sold their stock positions in Pimco Municipal Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 1.99 million shares, down from 1.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Pimco Municipal Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 8 Increased: 11 New Position: 4.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. The company has market cap of $23.06 billion. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung. It has a 43.58 P/E ratio. The firm also operates Kugou Live and Kuwo Live that provides an interactive online stage for performers and users to showcase their talent and engage with those interested in their performance.

The stock increased 1.44% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.79. About 154,819 shares traded or 195.47% up from the average. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $380.86 million. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It has a 208.31 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Selway Asset Management holds 8.55% of its portfolio in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund for 905,561 shares. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx owns 12,314 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. has 0.04% invested in the company for 28,864 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Capital Group Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 12,000 shares.

