$-0.08 EPS Expected for ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC); Van Berkom & Associates Upped Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) Holding

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) stake by 27.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Berkom & Associates Inc acquired 352,162 shares as Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG)’s stock declined 16.56%. The Van Berkom & Associates Inc holds 1.61M shares with $53.23 million value, up from 1.26 million last quarter. Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc now has $1.84B valuation. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 2.17M shares traded or 132.54% up from the average. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 11.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES SEES EXPENSE OF 36C-38C/SHR IN 1Q; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q Rev $501.8M; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share; 23/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 10/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.00; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q REV. $501.8M, EST. $505.2M; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $501.8 MLN VS $404.5 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Healthcare Services; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15

Analysts expect ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) to report $-0.08 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 11.11% from last quarter’s $-0.09 EPS. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, ORBCOMM Inc.’s analysts see 14.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 693,733 shares traded. ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) has declined 22.53% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBC News: 25/04/2018 – ORBCOMM and Maerospace Extend AIS Contract with Government of Canada; 05/04/2018 – ORBCOMM Announces Launch of Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/03/2018 – Orbcomm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 77% to 15 Days; 26/03/2018 – ORBCOMM to Showcase New Integrated Transportation Solution Offering at Truckload Carriers Annual Convention; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q REV. $68.0M; 07/03/2018 Orbcomm Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – ORBCOMM SAYS CONSTANTINE ‘DEAN’ MILCOS APPOINTED AS INTERIM CFO EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – ORBCOMM Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 27/03/2018 – ORBCOMM Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold ORBCOMM Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 54.34 million shares or 0.16% more from 54.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) or 31,500 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset holds 0.02% or 184,673 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Northern has invested 0% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Tradewinds Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,716 shares or 0.01% of the stock. National Bank Of America Corp De owns 129,848 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Advisory Ser Ntwk Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 100 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Limited invested in 49,285 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein L P has invested 0% of its portfolio in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.01% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) for 1.04M shares. Carroll Fincl Associate Inc reported 0% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Kennedy Cap Mngmt Inc holds 248,522 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

ORBCOMM Inc. provides machine-to-machine and Internet of things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $645.37 million. It offers solutions, including network connectivity, device management, and Web reporting applications that enable businesses and government agencies to track, monitor, and control and communicate with fixed and mobile assets. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides satellite automatic identification service data services for vessel navigation and to enhance maritime safety using various network platforms, including its own constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites, and accompanying ground infrastructure to government and commercial customers.

Among 3 analysts covering Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:HCSG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Healthcare Services had 6 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Benchmark. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 19.

