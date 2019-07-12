$0.08 EPS Expected for On Deck Capital, Inc. (ONDK); Realogy Holdings Has 1.12 Sentiment

Analysts expect On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) to report $0.08 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 11.11% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. ONDK’s profit would be $6.07 million giving it 12.19 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, On Deck Capital, Inc.’s analysts see 14.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9. About 496,541 shares traded. On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) has declined 23.71% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ONDK News: 12/03/2018 – On Deck Capital in ‘Mutually Agreed Upon Transition Process’ With CFO Howard Katzenberg; 12/03/2018 – On Deck Capital Names Ken Brause CF; 08/05/2018 – Online lender On Deck’s quarterly loss narrows; 25/04/2018 – On Deck Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – New View Window Cleaning Selected as OnDeck’s Small Business of the Month; 07/05/2018 – BETTER MORTGAGE NAMES FORMER ONDECK EXECUTIVE KATZENBERG CFO; 12/03/2018 – ON DECK CAPITAL – MOST RECENTLY, BRAUSE SERVED AS EVP AND TREASURER OF CIT GROUP AND CIT BANK; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits On Deck Capital; 12/03/2018 – ONDECK NAMES KENNETH A. BRAUSE AS CFO; 08/05/2018 – ON DECK CAPITAL – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.03

Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 101 funds opened new or increased positions, while 90 sold and decreased holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 137.64 million shares, down from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Realogy Holdings Corp in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 67 Increased: 66 New Position: 35.

The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.74. About 4.06 million shares traded or 10.02% up from the average. Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) has declined 67.98% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.41% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 30/05/2018 – Realogy Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Accreditation for Seventh Consecutive Year; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico

Analysts await Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.82 EPS, down 18.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $1 per share. RLGY’s profit will be $91.58M for 1.75 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual EPS reported by Realogy Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -222.39% EPS growth.

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “RLGY Investigation: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation of Realogy Holdings Corp.– RLGY – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Realogy Holdings Corp. Investors (RLGY) – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Realogy Holdings Corp. â€“ RLGY – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Realogy Holdings Corp. provides real estate services. The company has market cap of $641.07 million. It operates through four divisions: Real Estate Franchise Services , Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services (NRT), Relocation Services (Cartus), and Title and Settlement Services (TRG). It has a 6.7 P/E ratio. The RFG segment franchises its real estate brokerage franchise systems under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, ERA, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names to real estate brokerage businesses.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd. holds 20.85% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. for 8.19 million shares. Tremblant Capital Group owns 6.96 million shares or 4.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. has 2.21% invested in the company for 17.74 million shares. The Tennessee-based Southeastern Asset Management Inc Tn has invested 1.7% in the stock. Stanley Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 304,144 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity.

More notable recent On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive On Deck Capital’s (NYSE:ONDK) Share Price Down By 47%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is On Deck Capital Inc (ONDK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “OnDeck Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Coast Capital Savings and OnDeck Canada Announce Small Business Partnership – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OnDeck Launches “Summer Of Small Business” National Campaign – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

On Deck Capital, Inc. operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company has market cap of $296.08 million. It offers term loans and lines of credit. It has a 8.82 P/E ratio.