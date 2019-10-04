$-0.08 EPS Expected for nLIGHT, Inc. (LASR); Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS)’s Sentiment Is 0.94

Analysts expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) to report $-0.08 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 180.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.64. About 35,216 shares traded. nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) has declined 55.17% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.17% the S&P500. Some Historical LASR News: 30/04/2018 nLIGHT, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additiona; 23/05/2018 – NLIGHT 1Q EPS 0c; 23/05/2018 – NLIGHT 1Q Rev $42.5M; 30/05/2018 – nLIGHT, Inc. Announces Date for Investor Conference Participation; 23/05/2018 – NLIGHT 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 30/05/2018 – nLlGHT, Inc. Announces Date for Investor Conference Participation

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc (NHS) investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.26, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 17 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 18 sold and decreased their stock positions in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 7.62 million shares, down from 7.89 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 12 Increased: 10 New Position: 7.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The company has market cap of $233.92 million. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It has a 14.12 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

The stock increased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.97. About 15,686 shares traded. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) has risen 8.58% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.58% the S&P500.

