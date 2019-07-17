$0.08 EPS Expected for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL); Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Lifted Its Nv5 Global (NVEE) Stake

Analysts expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to report $0.08 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. LL’s profit would be $2.29 million giving it 38.06 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $-0.17 EPS previously, Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -147.06% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 435,571 shares traded. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has declined 46.39% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Volume Surges More Than 22 Times Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LL); 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer; 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS 1Q LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 03/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for May. 10; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS – ON MARCH 15, ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH PLAINTIFFS CONSISTENT WITH TERMS OF MOU RELATED TO OCT 23 LITIGATIONS; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Total Rev Growth Mid-to-Upper Single Digits; 16/03/2018 LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 29/03/2018 – Lumber Liquidators: Marco Pescara, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, Resigns to Pursue Other Opportunities

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) stake by 18.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc acquired 9,075 shares as Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE)’s stock declined 1.08%. The Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc holds 59,425 shares with $3.53 million value, up from 50,350 last quarter. Nv5 Global Inc now has $1.03B valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $81.55. About 65,781 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 32.17% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – BACKLOG WAS $309 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.47; 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE); 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06, REV VIEW $392.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.20 TO $2.47; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q EPS 39c; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $120,570 activity. Pruitt William D bought $120,570 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neumeier Poma Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.25% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 44,510 shares. Cap Finance Advisers Limited Co invested in 10,029 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Rech has 13,006 shares. 1,000 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Legal General Public Ltd stated it has 1,786 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 81 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Group, a Iowa-based fund reported 4,121 shares. Michigan-based Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.39% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Moreover, Envestnet Asset has 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Awm Inv Comm reported 15,000 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 0% or 11,889 shares. Navellier & Associates accumulated 4,773 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 11,753 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 57,949 shares.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased Marketaxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) stake by 48,895 shares to 10,105 valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) stake by 17,775 shares and now owns 137,150 shares. I3 Verticals Inc was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering NV5 Holdings (NASDAQ:NVEE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NV5 Holdings had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital maintained NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $39,592 activity. $39,592 worth of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) was bought by Tyson Charles E.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company has market cap of $349.39 million. The firm offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, and resilient vinyl flooring; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand and Lumber Liquidators name. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 22.42 million shares or 1.17% more from 22.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 11,084 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Jefferies Grp Inc Lc has 0% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) for 51,178 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Commerce has 0% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Alliancebernstein L P reported 42,816 shares. Blair William & Il accumulated 22,650 shares or 0% of the stock. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership invested in 0.05% or 63,766 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). First Interstate Bancorporation owns 1,425 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gagnon Ltd reported 1.81% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc holds 816 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 33 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 26,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 45,056 are held by Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Com. Landscape Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% stake.

Among 3 analysts covering Lumber Liquidators Holdings (NYSE:LL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Lumber Liquidators Holdings had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $10 target. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The stock of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) earned “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, March 13.

