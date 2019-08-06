$0.08 EPS Expected for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL); C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Trimmed Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) Stake

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) stake by 98.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 2,105 shares as Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX)’s stock rose 19.50%. The C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd holds 29 shares with $7,000 value, down from 2,134 last quarter. Marketaxess Hldgs Inc now has $12.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $341.47. About 336,223 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q REV. $114.7M, EST. $114.2M; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $3.7B :MKTX US; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $60.2B :MKTX US; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS AND BLACKROCK EXPAND TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIA; 29/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within TopBuild, MarketAxess, Provident Financial Services, SailPoint Technologies, Aclaris Th; 08/03/2018 MarketAxess and BlackRock Expand Global Strategic Trading Alliance Into Asia; 09/04/2018 – Russia’s Rusal debt removed from MarketAxess bond trading platform; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $5.5B :MKTX US

Analysts expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to report $0.08 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. LL’s profit would be $2.29 million giving it 26.31 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $-0.17 EPS previously, Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -147.06% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.42. About 1.46M shares traded or 19.10% up from the average. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has declined 64.01% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Narrows Loss, Reiterates 2018 Targets; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Comp Store Sales Growth Mid-Single Digits; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Volume Surges More Than 22 Times Average; 29/03/2018 – Lumber Liquidators: Marco Pescara, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, Resigns to Pursue Other Opportunities; 18/04/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS-TO PROVIDE $36 MLN TO SETTLE CLAIMS BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF BUYERS OF CO’S CHINESE-MANUFACTURED LAMINATE FLOORING SOLD BETWEEN 2009-2015; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LL); 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS IN SETTLEMENT PACT CONSISTENT W/ MOU TERMS; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Announces New Senior Management Appointment

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 22.42 million shares or 1.17% more from 22.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 373,949 are held by Northern Tru. Jump Trading Ltd accumulated 18,938 shares. Parkside Bankshares owns 52 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Company has invested 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com accumulated 866,800 shares. The New York-based Spark Inv Management Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Charles Schwab Management holds 159,782 shares. 22 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications. Bluemountain Cap Management Lc reported 148,307 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 21,454 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). The New York-based Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Everence Cap Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). State Street holds 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) or 791,060 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) for 79,961 shares.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $39,592 activity. 4,000 shares were bought by Tyson Charles E, worth $39,592 on Thursday, May 30.

Among 3 analysts covering Lumber Liquidators Holdings (NYSE:LL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Lumber Liquidators Holdings has $12 highest and $10 lowest target. $10.33’s average target is 22.68% above currents $8.42 stock price. Lumber Liquidators Holdings had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, March 13. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company has market cap of $241.53 million. The firm offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, and resilient vinyl flooring; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand and Lumber Liquidators name. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group Incorporated invested in 2,197 shares or 0% of the stock. Utah Retirement reported 6,866 shares stake. Earnest Prns Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Parametrica Limited reported 0.44% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Cookson Peirce And Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Moreover, Burgundy Asset Limited has 0.69% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 273,330 shares. Stephens Ar has 2,774 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 14,949 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp accumulated 0.99% or 153,265 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt reported 670 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.08% or 7,600 shares in its portfolio. 7,911 are owned by Proshare Limited Com. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 6,639 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Natixis accumulated 0.24% or 157,353 shares. Bamco holds 313,241 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased Welltower Inc stake by 5,215 shares to 9,710 valued at $753,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) stake by 7,960 shares and now owns 7,990 shares. Dxc Technology Co was raised too.

Analysts await MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 19.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.02 per share. MKTX’s profit will be $46.06 million for 69.97 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by MarketAxess Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.42 million activity. McVey Richard M had sold 20,000 shares worth $4.42 million.