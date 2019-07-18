$-0.08 EPS Expected for Inseego Corp. (INSG); Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Shorts Raised By 8.69%

Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTH) had an increase of 8.69% in short interest. HTH’s SI was 1.44M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 8.69% from 1.32 million shares previously. With 275,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTH)’s short sellers to cover HTH’s short positions. The SI to Hilltop Holdings Inc’s float is 2%. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.73. About 120,408 shares traded. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has declined 9.68% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $103.4 MLN VS $92.1 MLN; 06/03/2018 Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity to Launch Early Warning System for a New Form of Cyber Attack; 01/05/2018 – HilltopSecurities Appoints New Chief Information Officer; 26/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings 1Q EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – Texas Council on Economic Education Hosts Annual Awards Ceremonies; 27/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Appoints Award-winning Fund Manager and Cybersecurity Pioneer as Advisor; 01/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Names David Rhodes as Chief Information Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hilltop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTH)

Analysts expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to report $-0.08 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 27.27% from last quarter's $-0.11 EPS. After having $-0.10 EPS previously, Inseego Corp.'s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.19. About 1.36 million shares traded or 32.22% up from the average. Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) has risen 180.90% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 176.47% the S&P500.

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service and solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide. The company has market cap of $408.75 million. It sells telematics solutions, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage insurance platforms under the Ctrack brand; and connectivity solutions and device management services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, usage insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and device management.

More notable recent Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Verizon launches exclusive Inseego 5G MiFi M1000 nationwide; turns on 5G Ultra Wideband network in St. Paul – Nasdaq" on July 18, 2019

More notable recent Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Does Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s (NYSE:HTH) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance" on June 19, 2019

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides business and consumer banking services in Texas, California, Florida, Ohio, Washington, Arizona, Maryland, North Carolina, and other states. The company has market cap of $2.04 billion. The Company’s Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, and loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans. It has a 15.1 P/E ratio. This segment also provides term finance on commercial real estate properties; construction finance; treasury management; and check cards, safe deposit boxes, Internet banking, bill pay, overdraft, and automated teller machine services.