$0.08 EPS Expected for Forestar Group Inc. (FOR); Aquantia (AQ) Shorts Lowered By 7.57%

Analysts expect Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) to report $0.08 EPS on July, 25 after the close.FOR’s profit would be $3.36 million giving it 62.50 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Forestar Group Inc.’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 1,949 shares traded. Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) has declined 15.54% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FOR News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Forestar Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Betsy DeVos to Consider Fate of For-Profit College Accreditor; 15/05/2018 – First Sabrepoint Capital Management Buys 1% of Forestar Group; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 23/04/2018 – DJ Forestar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOR)

Aquantia Corp (NYSE:AQ) had a decrease of 7.57% in short interest. AQ’s SI was 1.25M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.57% from 1.35 million shares previously. With 506,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Aquantia Corp (NYSE:AQ)’s short sellers to cover AQ’s short positions. The SI to Aquantia Corp’s float is 6.92%. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 7,764 shares traded. Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ) has risen 12.10% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AQ News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Aquantia Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AQ); 14/05/2018 – Ion Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Aquantia Corp; 02/05/2018 – Aquantia Collaborates With KT to Deliver Multi-Gig Ethernet to Korean Homes; 12/04/2018 – AQUANTIA CORP SAYS ON APRIL 6, RAMIN SHIRANI NOTIFIED COMPANY OF HIS RESIGNATION FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – AQUANTIA CORP – IN CONNECTION WITH SHIRANI’S RESIGNATION, BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – Aquantia 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 26/04/2018 – Aquantia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 14/03/2018 Tech Today: Square Like Amazon, Aquantia Shines, Broadcom Walks Away — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Aquantia Sees 2Q Rev $29M-$31M

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $471.38 million.

Among 3 analysts covering Forestar Gr (NYSE:FOR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Forestar Gr had 4 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.