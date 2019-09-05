$0.08 EPS Expected for Firan Technology Group (FTG); Shorts at Triple-s Management Class B (GTS) Lowered By 3.45%

Analysts expect Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSE:FTG) to report $0.08 EPS on October, 9.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 166.67% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. T_FTG’s profit would be $1.82M giving it 10.28 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Firan Technology Group Corporation’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.29. About 6,262 shares traded. Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSE:FTG) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Triple-s Management Corporation Class B (NYSE:GTS) had a decrease of 3.45% in short interest. GTS’s SI was 333,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.45% from 345,200 shares previously. With 106,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Triple-s Management Corporation Class B (NYSE:GTS)’s short sellers to cover GTS’s short positions. The SI to Triple-s Management Corporation Class B’s float is 1.56%. The stock decreased 5.00% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.99. About 248,390 shares traded or 85.01% up from the average. Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) has declined 27.28% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GTS News: 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q OPER REV. $770.2M; 17/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q EPS 17c; 06/04/2018 A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Triple-S Propiedad, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q Operating Rev $770.2M; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 16/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – MAINTAINING FULL YEAR 2018 DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING COMMERCIAL, MEDICARE BUSINESSES & LIFE INSURANCE SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q EPS 17C; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q ADJ EPS 60C

Firan Technology Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems worldwide. The company has market cap of $74.74 million. It operates in two divisions, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It has a 14.24 P/E ratio. The FTG Circuits segment makes printed circuit boards for avionics, military, telecom, medical, advanced test and measurement, and power markets, as well as for contract manufacturers and other high technology industries.

