$-0.08 EPS Expected for CYREN Ltd. (CYRN); 3 Analysts Covering Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) rating on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $63 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BMY in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) rating on Wednesday, March 20. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $62 target. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, May 3. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Bank of America. See Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: William Blair Rating: Buy Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $55.0000 New Target: $51.0000 Maintain

28/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $54.0000 Initiates Coverage On

20/05/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Maintain

03/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $53.0000 New Target: $55.0000 Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $62 New Target: $63 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $62 Maintain

Analysts expect CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) to report $-0.08 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $-0.07 EPS. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, CYREN Ltd.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 8.54% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1.5. About 743 shares traded. CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) has declined 45.76% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CYRN News: 12/04/2018 – CYREN SAYS SIGNED MATERIAL CONTRACT WITH A COMPANY TO PROTECT ITS ENTERPRISE USERS – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – CYREN 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 09/04/2018 – Cyren’s Latest Launch Takes Aim at New Cryptomining Risks and Impostor Email Threats; 30/05/2018 – Cyren Malware Researcher to Speak at lnfosecurity Europe 2018 on ‘Fileless’ Ransomware; 24/05/2018 – Cyren Channel Director Honored as One of CRN’s 2018 Women of the Year; 14/05/2018 – Cyren and Meta Networks Enter Strategic Partnership for Next Generation Network Security; 18/04/2018 – Cyren Cloud Security Recognized in Cyber Defense Magazine’s Annual Awards; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 22/05/2018 – CYREN 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 09/04/2018 – Cyren’s Latest Launch Takes Aim at New Cryptomining Risks and lmpostor Email Threats

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company has market cap of $81.75 million. The firm offers CYREN WebSecurity, a solution for cloud protection of its customer??s devices against Web-borne threats; CYREN EmailSecurity that frees inboxes of spam, malware, and phishing threats without blocking important business messages; and Cyber Intelligence Suite, which delivers protection from malicious IP??s, phishing attacks, and malware outbreaks. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides CYREN Inbound AntiSpam that allows real-time blocking of spam and phishing in various languages or formats; CYREN Outbound AntiSpam to neutralize spam originating from within a customer??s infrastructure; CYREN Embedded Antimalware, which provides protection against new and zero-hour threats; and Embedded URL Filtering Solutions to combat Web threats with a URL categorization service.

More notable recent CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Cyren Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release for Wednesday, August 14, 2019 – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) CEO Brett Jackson on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cyren Expands Executive Team – PRNewswire” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cyren Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cyren Appoints Brett Jackson as New CEO – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Looks Incredibly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Is Stumbling Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers (BMY) Down 11.6% YTD: What Lies Ahead in 2H19? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Plunged in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Hawaii holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 31,148 shares. Guardian Mgmt has invested 1.75% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Shelton Cap Mgmt accumulated 1,439 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Com reported 1,628 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd holds 0.09% or 138,060 shares. 126,342 were reported by Kepos Lp. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 228,467 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ballentine Ltd Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 313,503 shares. Paloma Mngmt Com reported 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 5,114 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Co reported 98,706 shares. Old Natl Savings Bank In invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Geode Cap Management Lc invested 0.3% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Gulf Intl Natl Bank (Uk) reported 0.33% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, makes, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $74.58 billion. The firm offers chemically-synthesized drug and biologic in various therapeutic areas, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology comprising human immunodeficiency virus infection . It has a 12.01 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include Empliciti, a humanized monoclonal antibody to treat multiple myeloma; Opdivo, a human monoclonal antibody to treat renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, classical Hodgkin lymphoma, gastric cancer, melanoma, metastatic urothelial carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; Erbitux, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody that blocks the epidermal growth factor receptor; Sprycel, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia; and Yervoy, a monoclonal antibody for metastatic melanoma.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II also bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, May 16. BERTOLINI ROBERT J had bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920 on Wednesday, July 31.

The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 1.14M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – COLLABORATION WILL EVALUATE COMBINATION OF ENTINOSTAT WITH NKTR-214 IN PATIENTS WITH PD-1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 4/4/2018, 10:30 AM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 26/04/2018 – Biosimilar worries takes shine off Roche’s guidance hike; 15/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 23/05/2018 – Official strategy to improve worker output called into doubt by research Bristol City boasts cluster of high-skill industries; 03/05/2018 – Trumark Homes Nears Complete Sellout At Bristol Community In Chino Hills